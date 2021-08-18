For Isaac Yiadom, could fresh start with Packers finally be right fit?

GREEN BAY — Isaac Yiadom isn’t sure what the future holds, but he’s not about to be dragged down by his past.
Despite being on his third team as he enters his fourth NFL season, and having been traded twice in less than 12 months, the Green Bay Packers’ newest cornerback arrived in town late Tuesday night on the last connecting flight from O’Hare airport and was on Ray Nitschke Field with his new team Wednesday for joint practices with the New York Jets.
And he did so with a hopeful, optimistic attitude — but not believing that the change of scenery alone will be a game-changer for him.
“I mean, I don’t really regret anything in the past, ever. I don’t really like to say, ‘New start, new start, new start.’ Just, whatever I learned in the past, I feel like it’s a lesson l learned to become better in the future,” explained Yiadom, who spent his first two seasons with the Denver Broncos, was with the New York Giants last year and then was traded to the Packers on Tuesday in exchange for fellow cornerback Josh Jackson.
“Whatever I learned in Denver helped me become a better player in New York. Whatever I learned in New York is going to help me become a better player here. I’ve just got to go about my business every day and get better as a player. I’m just focused on, ‘How am I going to be the best Ike in Green Bay? How am I going to be the best corner in Green Bay? How am I going to help my team win?’”
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Yiadom, who entered the league as a third-round pick in 2018, saw action in 29 games (nine starts) with one interception and seven pass break-ups in Denver. Acquired for a seventh-round pick last September, Yiadom played in all 16 games (10 starts) for the Giants last season but didn’t intercept a pass and had only five pass break-ups.
Coincidentally, he and Jackson became friends before the 2018 NFL draft and congratulated each other after the trade.
“Change is always hard. It’s as hard as you make it. But I dealt with the same thing last year,” Yiadom said. “It’s my second time getting traded, so it’s not that shocking to me right now. I know how to adjust to it.”
No ‘big push’ for Matthews
To hear quarterback Aaron Rodgers tell it, he, wide receiver Randall Cobb and left tackle David Bakhtiari were just goofing around last week and their simultaneous social media posts about the team bringing back 35-year-old, semi-retired linebacker Clay Matthews were intended to be in good fun — not an attempt to convince general manager Brian Gutekunst to bring back the franchise’s all-time sack leader.
Rodgers said he, Bakhtiari, Bakhtiari’s fiancée Shebby, Cobb and Cobb’s wife, Aiyda, were together on Friday night when Matthews came up in conversation and the group FaceTimed him to chat.
And “those conversations turned into a social media post,” Rodgers said. “There hasn’t been — I don’t think — a big push from any of us to sign him. … I don’t think he’s thought about football for a while.”
In all seriousness, though, Rodgers did delve into how he’d like discussions with Gutekunst about personnel to go moving forward.
“I think the conversation is the most important thing. I’ve always prided myself on being reasonable and being rational. Sometimes what I think is best might not be best based on gathering all the evidence and all the opinions and hearing thoughts from different people,” Rodgers said. “Just to be in the conversation would be a great start, and that’s kind of what I’ve expressed since February.
"There’s a lot of conversations about football stuff and what might not seem like football stuff that does affect my job, and I enjoy just at least being aware of the conversations. In the conversations is an even better position to be, and then actually having an opportunity to maybe impact the decision is great.”
Extra points
While not ruling second-year quarterback Jordan Love (right/throwing shoulder strain) out of Saturday’s game against the Jets, head coach Matt LaFleur and the medical staff did hold him out of Wednesday’s practice, and his availability for Thursday is up in the air. “It’s still day to day, but we’ll give him every opportunity (to play in the game),” LaFleur said. “We just don’t want to ever put him in a situation where it could make it worse.” … The Packers will unveil their alternate third jersey for this season on Thursday morning. … Quarterback Jake Dolegala’s signing became official Wednesday, and cornerback Stanford Samuels was released to make room on the roster. … Right tackle Dennis Kelly (knee) and wide receiver Devin Funchess (leg) both dropped out of practice with apparent injuries. Funchness was being driven off the field on a cart when Kelly went down during an 11-on-11 period. … Sitting out practice with injuries were Love, running back AJ Dillon (calf), safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) and wide receivers Chris Blair (ankle) and Juwann Winfree (shoulder).
