For Isaac Yiadom, could fresh start with Packers finally be right fit?

And “those conversations turned into a social media post,” Rodgers said. “There hasn’t been — I don’t think — a big push from any of us to sign him. … I don’t think he’s thought about football for a while.”

In all seriousness, though, Rodgers did delve into how he’d like discussions with Gutekunst about personnel to go moving forward.

“I think the conversation is the most important thing. I’ve always prided myself on being reasonable and being rational. Sometimes what I think is best might not be best based on gathering all the evidence and all the opinions and hearing thoughts from different people,” Rodgers said. “Just to be in the conversation would be a great start, and that’s kind of what I’ve expressed since February.

"There’s a lot of conversations about football stuff and what might not seem like football stuff that does affect my job, and I enjoy just at least being aware of the conversations. In the conversations is an even better position to be, and then actually having an opportunity to maybe impact the decision is great.”

