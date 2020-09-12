For home opener against Packers, Vikings present crowd-free, revamped D

MINNEAPOLIS — The most consistent weapon the Minnesota Vikings have drawn against Aaron Rodgers since he became Green Bay's quarterback has been a defense built around a relentless pass rush and revved up by a raucous home crowd.
The formula might need an adjustment this year.
“We’ve done a fantastic job of getting rowdy, and we’re not going to be able to replace that," Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks said. "It is what it is, but as far as the whole thing with playing with no fans, I feel like we’ve already kind of known that going into the season, so we’ve been mentally preparing for that. We still have to get ready to play the game.”
For the first time in the franchise's 60 seasons, the Vikings had their opener scheduled at home against the rival Packers, an immediate opportunity to avenge their decisive defeat at U.S. Bank Stadium on Dec. 23, 2019, that clinched the NFC North for Green Bay.
The Vikings' defense that has been dominant since head coach Mike Zimmer arrived in 2014 saw its effectiveness wane a bit last year and will have only five starters in the lineup on Sunday afternoon carried over from 2019. Five of the departed are on other teams, and end Danielle Hunter is injured and won’t face the Packers. There will be no crowd to draw from, either, only pre-recorded noise in a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The motivational part and the extra push by the fans and seeing everybody up there is not going to be there, so you’ve got to lean on your teammates and just be ready to play,” Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said.
Here are some other key angles to follow:
POOR PAIR
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a career-best season in 2019, but that was in spite of, not because of, his performances against the Packers. He threw three interceptions, half of his total for the year, and posted by far his two lowest passer ratings of the year: 52.9 and 58.8.
Green Bay's ability to generate a pass rush without sending blitzers was a big reason for this. Za'Darius Smith had 3 1/2 sacks in the second matchup, the most by a Packers player in seven years, and was credited with six quarterback pressures.
“You’re just aware of where we came up short. You’re aware of how you need to be better. I think they did a great job defensively, and we’ve got to have a great plan, and then we have to go execute that plan,” Cousins said.
GETTING IT RIGHT
The absence of the two-time Pro Bowl pick Hunter will be a relief for the Packers, who have yet to declare their starting right tackle. Rick Wagner was signed as a free agent after being released by Detroit. Minnesota native Billy Turner has been the front-runner, but he's battling a knee injury.
“He’s doing everything in his power to come back, and if he’s available and ready to play, then we’ll have a decision to make,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
NO NEW CONTRACT, NO NEW PROBLEM
Cook has begun the final season of his rookie contract, with no guarantee of getting a new deal after negotiations with the Vikings reached a stalemate during training camp.
“If coach Zimmer calls my name, I’ll be out there," said Cook, who missed the home game against the Packers last year because of a shoulder injury, but had 191 yards from scrimmage at Green Bay.
RIPE FOR THE PICKING?
Three of Minnesota's six new starters in the nickel defense will be cornerbacks, with Mike Hughes, Holton Hill and either Jeff Gladney or Cameron Dantzler, both rookies. All six cornerbacks on the roster are 23 years old or younger.
Fortunately for the Vikings, safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris still form one of the league's best tandems. They'll be important not only for their own play but also for their guidance of this inexperienced group.
“The first thing I would mention is that the play might be longer than you’re used to. Every play seems to last a little longer when you play Aaron Rodgers and the Packers,” Smith said. “Everybody has an internal clock to some degree of how long a play is, and normally it lasts a little longer, so you might get a little more fatigued. You can’t relax when you think a play’s over.”
THE TIME IS NOW
Rodgers is 6-6 in his career at Minnesota, less than three months from his 37th birthday and likely in the twilight of his time in Green Bay after quarterback Jordan Love was drafted in the first round.
“Where he left off, man, he had a nice, clear mind,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “He seemed like he was kind of in a different space. Coming into this year, you see that magnified a little bit. I’m excited for the juice that he’s been bringing, the attitude he’s been bringing.”
Green Bay bound: Get to know all 9 players picked by Packers in 2020 NFL draft
JORDAN LOVE — QB — UTAH STATE
Round: 1
Pick: No. 26 overall (From Houston via Miami)
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (Nov. 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 224 pounds
Packers jersey number: 10
Notes: The Packers gave up a fourth-round pick in this year's draft to move up four spots from No. 30 to take Love, who saw his production slip last season with nine new starters and a new coaching staff in place for the Aggies. After completing 64 percent of his passes as a sophomore for 3,567 yards, 32 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, Love connected on 61.9 percent last season for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.
College stats:
AJ DILLON — RB — BOSTON COLLEGE
Round: 2
Pick: 62
Year: Junior
Age: 21 (May 2, 1998)
Height: 6-foot-0
Weight: 247 pounds
Number: 28
Notes: Dillon carried the ball an astonishing 845 times in three years for the Eagles before declaring for the draft after his true junior season, finishing his BC career with 4,382 rushing yards (5.2 yards per carry) and 21 rushing touchdowns. Despite his prolific rushing output, Dillon only caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two scores in his three seasons with the Eagles.
College stats:
JOSIAH DEGUARA — TE — CINCINNATI
Round: 3
Pick: 94
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 23 (Feb. 14, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 81
Notes: Deguara ended his career at Cincinnati with 92 catches for 1,117 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons, but at his size, he projects as more of a hybrid tight end/fullback or H-back in the NFL.
College stats:
KAMAL MARTIN — ILB — MINNESOTA
Round: 5
Pick: 175
Year: Senior
Age: 21
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 245 pounds
Number: 54
Notes: Martin finished his four-year career with the Gophers with 66 tackles, including 2 1/2 for a loss. In Minnesota's loss to Wisconsin in the battle for the axe in November, he had nine total tackles as the Badgers offense put up 453 total yards. Martin also had two interceptions last season in Minnesota's 38-31 win over Purdue to bring his career total to four.
College stats:
JON RUNYAN — OG — MICHIGAN
Round: 6
Pick: 192 (From Las Vegas)
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (Aug. 8, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-5
Weight: 321 pounds
Number: 76
Notes: Runyan, who made 25 of his 26 starts at left tackle, was a two-time winner of the University of Michigan's Hugh H. Rader Memorial Award, given to the Wolverines' top offensive lineman. Runyan's father, Jon Runyan Sr., also took home the award, making them the only father-son duo to earn the honor in school history. The junior Runyan almost cost himself his opportunity in Green Bay when he accidentally declined a call from the organization on the final day of the draft Saturday. "I declined a call from Green Bay, Wisconsin," Runyan said. "I tried to call back and my call didn't go through, and I had no idea what I just did." Luckily for Runyan, the Packers called right back and the rest is draft history.
JAKE HANSON — C — OREGON
Round: 6
Pick: 208 (From Tennessee)
Year: Senior
Age: 22 (April 29, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 303 pounds
Number: 67
Notes: Hanson, a two-time Associated Press Pac-12 All-Conference second team pick who started 49 games at center in four season with the Ducks, did not allow a single sack in 2,738 snaps over his first three seasons at Oregon. While starting 12 games as a senior, Hanson committed only one penalty in 746 snaps.
SIMON STEPANIAK — OT — INDIANA
Round: 6
Pick: 209
Year: Redshirt senior
Age: 22 (May 15, 1997)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 313 pounds
Number: 72
Notes: A team captain last season for the Hoosiers, Stepaniak was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the media and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches as Indiana finished the year second in the conference in pass offense (302.4 yards) and first downs (23.4) and third in total offense (432.8 yards). He made 31 starts at Indiana, with 30 coming at right guard and one at left guard. Stepaniak tore his ACL in December during a practice ahead of Indiana's Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee but is expected to return to football activities in mid-July.
VERNON SCOTT — S — TCU
Round: 7
Pick: 236 (From Buffalo via Cleveland)
Year: Senior
Age: 22
Height: 6-foot-1
Weight: 206 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: Scott appeared in 26 games for the Frogs over three seasons, turning in his best effort last season when he started 10 games and had a career-high 44 tackles on the year, as well as a fumble recovery and a 98-yard pick-six in TCU's 28-24 loss at Oklahoma in November.
College stats:
JONATHAN GARVIN — DE — MIAMI
Round: 7
Pick: 242 (From Baltimore)
Year: Junior
Age: 20 (July 28, 1999)
Height: 6-foot-4
Weight: 263 pounds
Number: N/A
Notes: A two-year starter for the Hurricanes, Garvin had 12 1/2 sacks and 29 tackles for a loss during his three seasons in Miami. Last season as a junior, Garvin made 11 starts while appearing in 12 of 13 games, finishing with five sacks, nine tackles for a loss, four quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
College stats:
