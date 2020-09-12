For home opener against Packers, Vikings present crowd-free, revamped D

“He’s doing everything in his power to come back, and if he’s available and ready to play, then we’ll have a decision to make,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

NO NEW CONTRACT, NO NEW PROBLEM

Cook has begun the final season of his rookie contract, with no guarantee of getting a new deal after negotiations with the Vikings reached a stalemate during training camp.

“If coach Zimmer calls my name, I’ll be out there," said Cook, who missed the home game against the Packers last year because of a shoulder injury, but had 191 yards from scrimmage at Green Bay.

RIPE FOR THE PICKING?

Three of Minnesota's six new starters in the nickel defense will be cornerbacks, with Mike Hughes, Holton Hill and either Jeff Gladney or Cameron Dantzler, both rookies. All six cornerbacks on the roster are 23 years old or younger.

Fortunately for the Vikings, safeties Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris still form one of the league's best tandems. They'll be important not only for their own play but also for their guidance of this inexperienced group.