For ex-Badgers star Joe Schobert, a whirlwind 10 days: Fatherhood, a new NFL team and quarantine

“I think it’s just a little more of a bump in the road for Kirko the last couple years than a pattern that’s going to be repeated for the rest of his career. He’ll be good, and healthy. I know he's raring to go and play football because he hasn’t played a lot of games the last two years. So he’s going to be really eager to get back on the field. And when he does, he’ll make a lot of plays for the Packers, I’m sure.”

That’s surely what the Jaguars are expecting from Schobert as well — once he’s able to move out of his in-laws’ basement and get to work, of course. For now, he’s content to change diapers, work out as best he can and wait like everyone else for life to return to normalcy.

“I brought a bunch of weights back from NX Level, because I think they’re going to be forced to close here soon,” Schobert said of the Waukesha-based sports performance facility that has trained a host of NFL players, including J.J, T.J. and Derek Watt. “And then I bought a barbell rack from Amazon, I have a medicine ball, I have a couple little mats on the floor, and then there’s a park right next to us so I have some cones and an agility ladder so I can get some footwork stuff in at the park and some running in. And then there’s a big ol’ hill down the street that I can run up if I need to.”

And the parenting?

“I don’t know how many diapers I’ve changed so far. it seems like quite a lot. It’s surprising that a little kid can go through that many diapers. He’s already gone through one whole box and it’s been a week and a half,” Schobert said. “I think I do a pretty good job getting him changed and getting him wrapped up in his swaddle, putting him down for naps and stuff.”

