For ex-Badgers standout Rick Wagner, return home to Wisconsin means being in ‘a special place’

GREEN BAY — Rick Wagner doesn’t remember the exact year, and he doesn’t even remember which players signed the autographs. He just remembers being in heaven.
He was just a kid back then, road-tripping up Interstate 43 with his parents from their home in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis to see his beloved Green Bay Packers, only a few years removed from winning Super Bowl XXXI, practice and maybe have a few guys sign his hat.
“I was probably eight, nine or 10,” the Packers new starting right tackle remembered. “I only really went to two games as a kid. I think they were both preseason games, so not too many actual games up here. But I do remember going to training camp, watching at the practice field, getting a couple autographs from some guys.”
And who did he get? Perhaps the legendary quarterback who’d led the team to its first championship in 29 years?
“I was just trying to get anybody. I remember getting a couple o-linemen,” Wagner replied. “I don’t know. Nobody too big, I don’t think. No Brett Favres or anything. Just a couple linemen — like me.”
Wagner can be self-deprecating if he wants, but his offseason addition was significant. His two-year, $11 million deal came shortly after he was cut by the Detroit Lions and just before the Packers’ longtime starting right tackle, Bryan Bulaga, accepted a three-year, $30 million free-agent deal from the Los Angeles Chargers.
Of course, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, there won’t be any kids rushing up to Wagner or offering their bicycle loaning services when the Packers start practicing late next week, after he and his teammates finish their back-to-football strength-and-conditioning workouts and walk-throughs after the coronavirus outbreak wiped out the team’s entire offseason on-field program and moved everything into the virtual realm.
But that hasn’t made Wagner’s return to his home state — after four years with the Baltimore Ravens and three with the Detroit Lions following a stellar college career at the University of Wisconsin — any less special.
“Just growing up in the state, I know that this is a special place. (I) grew up a Packer fan and continued to follow them over the last eight years. So it was a pretty easy decision to come here,” the 30-year-old Wagner said during a Zoom video conference call with reporters late last week.
“It’s definitely cool. In the NFL, you really can’t choose where you go, you know. You’re happy to have a job really anywhere. And I had a great time in Baltimore and Detroit. I was really happy about my experiences at both places. But at this point in my career, I’m really happy to be here. And it’s definitely a special place.”
A walk-on at Wisconsin at tight end after only playing football at Nathan Hale High School because football coach Scott Otto asked him to during Wagner’s standout prep basketball career, Wagner’s return home hasn’t been without complications. Although his wife, Kirstin, and the couple’s two children joined him in Green Bay, his parents and other family members have stayed at arm’s length, just to be safe with so many NFL protocols in place in hopes of getting through the 2020 season without any COVID-19 stoppages.
“It’s been nice living in the state, so they can kind of go back and forth if need be,” Wagner said. “I try to just limit my contact to my immediate family, my two kids and my wife. If I do see my parents or my wife’s parents, we’re still socially distant. We just have to be smart. Obviously, we’re not going to be able to do too many things outside of football this year. I just wanted to keep my bubble as close as possible with my immediate family.
“Safety is definitely the No. 1 priority for us right now, but I really trust the league and the Packers’ protocols to keep us safe, on the field and off the field here in the locker room.”
It'll be Wagner’s job to help keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers safe, and replacing the well-liked, reliable Bulaga, who’d evolved into one of the NFL’s top right tackles, won’t be easy.
“There’s a lot of tape of him out there, and he’s done a pretty darn good job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Wagner, who has started 87 career NFL games, including 12 last season with the Lions despite injury problems. “There’s a reason he’s started for so many seasons now. He did battle through some stuff last year. I think you could see it towards the end of the season.
“(But) he’s got a ton of experience (and) he’s just a veteran presence; It seems he’s about the right things, he fits in the locker room really well, he fits in the O-line room really well. I’ve been impressed with him just in the limited exposure out on the field through the walk-throughs. But he’s locked in and ready to go.”
Wagner, who had two years left on a five-year, $47.5 million deal with the Lions, admitted that he struggled last season — “Hopefully starting a new team, getting a fresh start here, I can play better,” he said — but he believes with better health will come better play. And, his release led him home, which is where he wanted to be all along.
“It’s a true honor getting to play here. I love the state of Wisconsin,” Wagner said. “I never want to leave.”
