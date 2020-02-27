For ex-Badgers linebacker Zack Baun, combine is a place where everybody knows your name

“I think that’s a part of my game that teams are really impressed with my ability to be so versatile and kind of do a lot of different things very well. With that being said, I played off the ball at the Senior Bowl and got to showcase my ability to do that. I feel completely comfortable and just willing to do whatever it takes.”

Baun measured 6 feet, 2⅜ inches and weighed 238 pounds at the combine and will have a chance to show his skills during Saturday’s linebackers workouts. After seeing limited action as a redshirt freshman in 2016 and missing the 2017 season with a foot injury, Baun had 63 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble during the 2018 season, setting the stage for his breakthrough year last year.

“I think the biggest difference was the loss of production of the previous year with Ryan Connelly, T.J. Edwards and Andrew Van Ginkel being (gone),” Baun said of the three ex-Badgers linebackers who now play for New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins, respectively.