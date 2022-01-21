For De’Vondre Campbell, opportunity to ‘reintroduce myself’ with Packers now may lead to ‘fairy-tale situation’

GREEN BAY — Last Friday, Matt LaFleur got up in front of his players and announced that three of them had been named first-team All-Pros. Everyone in the room knew who two of them were: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and wide receiver Davante Adams. But the Green Bay Packers coach didn’t say who they were straight away.
In his seat, Rodgers wondered who the third might be. Two players sprung to mind, both unsung defensive heroes of the season: Cornerback Rasul Douglas and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.
“Matt read it out and he said, ‘There’s three guys that got first team.’ I was thinking, ‘Well, me, Davante and … it’s maybe Rasul? Or maybe De’Vondre? That would be amazing if it was De’Vondre,’” Rodgers recounted. “When he said ‘De’Vondre,’ everybody had this big smile on their face and was clapping and hooting and hollering for him, just because we love him.
“He’s such a great dude. He’s been such an important part of what we’re doing here. And the thing that I took the most pride in personally was Matt asked him to call the team up. So, he brought it in and he said, ‘From Day 1, you guys made me feel important and special and a part of something special.’ That got to me. It really did.”
Campbell has been more than just a part of something special. He’s been a vital part, one that has helped make this season special for the Packers, who enter Saturday night’s NFC divisional playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field two wins away from a berth in Super Bowl LVI. If they get there, the acquisition of Campbell will have been one of the crucial personnel moves that made it possible.
“Those are the types of moments that you live for as a coach, to see somebody that worked so hard at his craft, that has added so much to this team,” LaFleur said of breaking the All-Pro news to Campbell in front of the team. “On the field, that’s obvious for everybody to see. But what he brings to our locker room, what he brings to our mentality, not only on defense, but the entire football team. Obviously, he’s been a big pickup for us. He’s a big reason why we’ve had the year we’ve had defensively.”
To be sure, the story Campbell’s unlikely emergence as a vital piece of the Packers defense has been told repeatedly this season, as he went from being a street free agent in early June to signing with the Packers during the team’s mandatory minicamp and into the starting lineup by opening day.
A week into training camp, LaFleur was raving about Campbell’s play, and by midseason, it had become clear that Campbell had been the glue-guy inside linebacker the defense had been pining for in recent years.
Before any of that, though, Rodgers took the first step toward making Campbell feel at home after 75 games (70 starts) over the previous five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals.
“My first day of training camp, I was sitting on the ground stretching and Aaron came up and introduced himself to me,” Campbell recalled during a Zoom call with reporters after practice Thursday afternoon. “At first, I was like, ‘Is he joking? I know who you are.’ It’s little things like that, like, nobody being too big. It’s just a blessing and an honor to be a part of such a historical organization. I’m just thankful.”
The feeling of appreciation is mutual. The Packers couldn’t be happier with Campbell, who played this season on a one-year, $2 million prove-it contract and more than proved he’s got plenty of football left in him. Despite sitting out the regular-season finale at Detroit on Jan. 9 to rest his injured elbow, he finished with a team-high 145 tackles (101 solo) with six tackles for loss, two sacks, six quarterback hits, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass break-ups. He also served as the defensive signal caller and helped the unit reduce the communication issues that have been rampant in past years.
“He’s been a star for us this year,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “We put a lot of hats on him and have a bunch of different roles for him. And he’s been able not only to handle it and do it, he’s done it at a high level, obviously.”
But despite Campbell being such a feel-good story even to his own teammates, he doesn’t necessarily see himself that way. After playing through injury with the Cardinals last season, he viewed his unemployment as teams around the league misjudging him — not him losing a step or no longer being a starting-caliber player.
“My whole thought process from the time I signed (was) just to kind of reintroduce myself,” Campbell said. “Everybody just kind of counted me out. (But) I was just honest with myself. I was injured, I didn’t feel like I played the best, but I didn’t feel like I played terrible. But that’s not what everybody else thought. Honestly, I don’t really care about other people’s opinions, but I just knew what was at stake, so I bet on myself — as I always will.
“I just felt like I needed to put myself in the best position to succeed. I wanted to go somewhere where I just had a simple job responsibility and I was just allowed to play football and be me, and that’s what the Packers told me they would let me do. They kept their word and I kept mine.”
It proved to be the perfect match. Campbell said he did have other teams who showed interest in him after the initial wave of free agency, but he wasn’t sure how he’d fit with those other teams. And given their offers, those teams were among the doubters.
But in March, as he saw other inside linebackers get big contracts, he did wonder how the perception of him had gotten skewed.
“At that point, my honest thought process is, ‘What am I doing wrong?’” Campbell admitted. “It’s a league full of good players, but I feel like I’m just as good if not better than all these guys. To see them get some of these big deals they’re getting, and here I am being told that I have to basically prove myself, I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like there’s nothing I need to prove. Just check the tape. The tape don’t lie.’
“Everybody’s whole question is, ‘What’s so different? How did you just become this elite player all of a sudden?’ I’ve been the same player my whole career. My job responsibilities have just been different. I’ve never been a true ‘Mike’ (linebacker). I’ve never been put in a position to make plays week in and week out. That was something I was very adamant about coming into the offseason. I was going to sign somewhere that allowed to me to be the guy. Like I said, Green Bay allowed me that opportunity and I’m just thankful for it — for them believing in me when a lot of people didn’t.”
On Saturday night against the 49ers, with their run-heavy scheme and their top-flight tight end George Kittle, the Packers will need Campbell to be that elite player he believes he’s always been. Having not been to the playoffs since 2017 with the Falcons, Campbell said Thursday he’s “ecstatic” to be back in the postseason, and that going from unemployed in June to an NFL champion in February would be a storybook ending.
“I mean, it’s a fairy-tale situation,” Campbell said. “We’ve got to take care of the 49ers on Saturday and then keep on pushing, but the ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl. That’s what we’re all here for, and if you aren’t here for that, then you’re in the wrong place. It would be a perfect, perfect dream come true if we can make that happen. But we’ve got to take it one day at a time.”
Photos: Packers' 2021 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2021 from the preseason through the end of the regular season and the playoffs.
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Houston Texans 26-7 in a preseason game at Lambeau Field in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021.
Despite third-string quarterback Kurt Benkert’s strong showing while filling in for injured backup QB Jordan Love, the Packers came up short i…
The Green Bay Packers failed to pick up a win in the preseason, falling to 0-3 in exhibition play after getting blanked by the Buffalo Bills 1…
Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers threw two interceptions as the Green Bay Packers struggled on both sides of the ball Sunday afternoon, falling …
Wisconsin State Journal photographer Kayla Wolf captured all the action from Lambeau Field as the Green Bay Packers quickly erased a 17-14 hal…
Check out all the best images from Levi's Stadium as the Green Bay Packers escaped with a 30-28 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after a w…
The Green Bay Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers improved to 4-1 on the season after kicker Mason Crosby overcame a shaky performance to hit the game-winning field goal …
The Green Bay Packers improved to 5-1 on the season after rolling past the Chicago Bears 24-14 on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Green Bay Packers shored up their red-zone defense Sunday en route to their sixth consecutive victory of the season, defeating the Washing…
The Green Bay Packers (7-1) won their seventh straight game when they took down the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals (7-1) Thursday night…
The Green Bay Packers (7-2) wasted a strong defensive effort as their seven-game winning streak came to an end when the Kansas City Chiefs (5-…
The Green Bay Packers fell to 8-3 on the season while the Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-5 with a 34-31 victory in an NFC North showdown Sund…
The Green Bay Packers (8-2) got back on track with a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) on Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers withstood a late push by the Los Angeles Rams en route to a 36-28 victory Sunday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers came back from a six-point halftime deficit to take down the Chicago Bears 45-30 in a battle of NFC North rivals Sunday …
The Green Bay Packers survived a late push from the Baltimore Ravens, hanging on for a 31-30 victory and clinching the NFC North Division titl…
The Green Bay Packers held on for a 24-22 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a Christmas Day battle Saturday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Green Bay Packers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed and the conference's lone playoff bye that comes with it after cruising to a 37-10 victory…
The Green Bay Packers came up short on the road in their regular-season finale, falling to the Detroit Lions 37-30 Sunday at Ford Field in Detroit.