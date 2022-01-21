For De’Vondre Campbell, opportunity to ‘reintroduce myself’ with Packers now may lead to ‘fairy-tale situation’

But in March, as he saw other inside linebackers get big contracts, he did wonder how the perception of him had gotten skewed.

“At that point, my honest thought process is, ‘What am I doing wrong?’” Campbell admitted. “It’s a league full of good players, but I feel like I’m just as good if not better than all these guys. To see them get some of these big deals they’re getting, and here I am being told that I have to basically prove myself, I’m like, ‘I don’t feel like there’s nothing I need to prove. Just check the tape. The tape don’t lie.’

“Everybody’s whole question is, ‘What’s so different? How did you just become this elite player all of a sudden?’ I’ve been the same player my whole career. My job responsibilities have just been different. I’ve never been a true ‘Mike’ (linebacker). I’ve never been put in a position to make plays week in and week out. That was something I was very adamant about coming into the offseason. I was going to sign somewhere that allowed to me to be the guy. Like I said, Green Bay allowed me that opportunity and I’m just thankful for it — for them believing in me when a lot of people didn’t.”