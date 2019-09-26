GREEN BAY — The conversation was honest, and without a trace of animus — just like Davante Adams expected it to be.
When the Green Bay Packers No. 1 receiver and his first-year head coach, Matt LaFleur, got together for a little 1-on-1 chat in the wake of Adams being targeted only four times in last Sunday’s victory over the Denver Broncos, the conversation could have been, well, awkward. While Adams doesn’t necessarily seek out confrontation, he’s certainly not afraid of it, and he knew the two had to talk given the offense’s struggles — and Adams’ relative lack of involvement — during the Packers’ 3-0 start.
So while Adams certainly wasn’t nervous about broaching the issue with LaFleur, and he went into the meeting feeling like they had built a pretty strong connection during LaFleur’s first nine months on the job, it still could have gone sideways — if the two men weren’t in complete agreement that getting the ball in Adams’ hands more often will lead directly to greater offensive production.
“We have a great understanding for one another at this point. He trusts me a lot and my football knowledge. He knows I’m not just going to come bitching to him,” Adams said to the State Journal earlier this week, in advance of Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. “He knows the reason why, he knows where my concern comes from. It comes from a good place, wanting to see this offense move forward and be what we can be.”
Asked about his conversation with Adams, LaFleur replied, “You know what? Davante’s a great team player. He’s not going to complain. He was happy that we won the game, but we know (that he’s right). We want to get our playmakers the ball. He’s one of the premier playmakers in this league, so he knows that we know that we need to try to get him the ball more.”
Asked how their talk went, Adams said, “He’s really open, which I appreciate. But obviously the frustration is going to be there because this offense is not reaching its full potential and I’m not getting the looks that I should — or want to get — to help it get there.
“So he was receptive, but at the end of the day, what I remind him of and what he obviously knows is that it’s about the results. It’s not about what we’re doing and what we script up. Because I love the plan each week. But I haven’t really been the beneficiary (of that plan) and been able to maximize anything. I mean, I haven’t even gotten in the end zone yet.”
No, he hasn’t. A year after a near record-breaking season in which he caught 111 passes (one shy of Sterling Sharpe’s 1993 team record of 112) for 1,386 yards (133 shy of Jordy Nelson’s 2014 club record of 1,519) and 13 touchdowns in only 15 games, Adams enters Thursday night’s game having caught only 15 passes for 198 yards (13.2 yards per catch) and without a touchdown.
The Packers, not coincidentally, enter the game ranked just 28th in total offense (286.7 yards per game) and tied for 23rd in scoring offense (19.3 points per game).
Adams hasn’t gone without a touchdown in three straight games since 2015, and in the past three seasons, he has been kept out of the end zone in back-to-back games only twice: Once in 2016, and once in 2017. Over the past three full seasons, only Antonio Brown (36) has caught more touchdown passes than Adams (35).
The four targets Adams had against Denver were the fewest for him in a game since Oct. 16, 2016, when he was targeted three times and caught two passes for 34 yards in a 30-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys — a game he left with a concussion.
“We have too much talent to be 28th in the league in offense. That’s not acceptable,” Adams said. “It’s not like we’re a super-productive offense right now and I’m going to tell him that I need the ball more. Because then he might say, ‘Hey, we’re moving the ball.’ But that’s not the case. We’ve put up some points, but it’s been our defense holding it down. They’ve helped us a lot. But he’s real open and receptive and he understands we need to get me the ball more. It’s just about doing it now.”
And how do they do that? To his credit, LaFleur put the blame primarily on himself for Adams’ low target numbers, but he didn’t delve too far into details as to why. What could be happening is, LaFleur calls a play expecting a certain coverage, and when the defense comes out in a different coverage, the rules of LaFleur’s system may dictate that the ball go elsewhere.
“What we have to do is situationally understand what defenses are going to play so we can call plays that can defeat that coverage with me at the point of attack,” Adams said. “That’s basically what Matt has said to me as well. And that’s not a secret, it’s not telling anything to Philly or anything. We just have to understand what defenses are going to do to try to take me away so we can counter that by putting me in better spots.”
If the defensive scheme does dictate that Rodgers — whom Adams and other teammates have said has been genuinely trying to follow LaFleur’s calls rather than improvising — go to the next read in his progression, that’s where the trouble starts. LaFleur said multiple times during the week that the offense isn’t designed to “force feed” one receiver, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett reiterated that fact Wednesday.
“Of course, we want to give Davante the ball. We definitely make an effort to do that and sometimes it doesn’t work out,” Hackett said. “I know that everybody in this room, including myself and the fans, don’t want us to force it. I think that can put you in some (precarious) positions.”
Then again, with such an interception-averse quarterback in Rodgers, perhaps the risk isn’t nearly as high.
“That’s the quarterback and the wide receiver and how their relationship is. There’s a trust factor,” Hackett said. “And I know that Aaron and Davante have a great trust for each other.”
Like Hackett, Rodgers believes that having more offensive plays — the Packers ran just 52 against the Broncos, and Rodgers dropped back to pass only 29 times — would help as much as designing more plays for Adams would. The Packers converted just 2 of 9 third-down situations against Denver and sit at just 9 for 36 (25 percent) through three games. Only the winless New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are worse.
“Whether that’s moving him around or giving him motion or messing with a split, I think it’s just giving him some more opportunities,” Rodgers said. “I think part of it is we’ve been so bad on third down we haven’t had those conversions that give us more plays. We had 50-something plays last week, which is limiting the amount of opportunities our entire offense has. If our offense has less opportunities, there are probably going to be less opportunities for targets for Davante.”
Even though force-feeding a receiver might be frowned upon in this offense, Rodgers and Adams have such a keen connection that, as Hackett acknowledged, Rodgers’ definition of Adams being open is likely different than his definition of other wideouts being open. That means the duo must seize those opportunities when presented with them.
For their part, Adams and Rodgers have put their heads together and talked throughout the week about ways to be more productive together. Given their longstanding friendship, Adams said he didn’t need to say anything to Rodgers about his frustration, so their talk was centered on fixing the issue.
“If Aaron throws a ball at my feet in a game, I’m not going to go up to him and go, ‘Throw a better ball.’ Because he knows that. It’s obvious. And obviously I’m a big piece of this team and this offense. And it’s not working out right now,” Adams said. “We’re making an attempt to fix it. I just try to keep my mind and be positive about it. It’s early, and we’re 3-0. And that’s the most important thing. I’ll get the ball.
“Obviously I have personal goals and I don’t play to be mediocre or close to average. I want to have numbers like last year or better,” Adams said. “I know what it feels like now and so anything below that doesn’t feel like I’m reaching my full potential.
“It’s not just about me getting touches. But when I get touches, it leads to the team doing well. And that’s what matters.”