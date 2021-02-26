For Corey Linsley, ‘all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year’

Linsley spent all year trying to block out any distractions created by his uncertain contract status. It was a topic of discussion before the season, during the season and as soon as the season ended.

“All in all, I feel like my agent and I have talked and I feel like I’ve put together good film and put together a good couple years the past few years and obviously had a good year last year,” Linsley said during Thursday’s interview. “I’m looking for the best fit, the best team. I really don’t have a desire one way or the other where I want to play for one team more than any other. I care about the best fit, given the teams that would want me to play for them.