For Christian Watson, awards — and improvement — just keep on coming

GREEN BAY — Christian Watson was in the Lambeau Field weight room Thursday morning, his cell phone back in the locker room, when the Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver turned and saw his quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, approaching.

Rodgers knew something Watson did not: The breakout wideout had been named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month for November.

“I hadn’t checked my phone or anything before I went in there, and ‘12’ actually congratulated me before I even knew,” Watson recounted following practice Thursday afternoon. “So, he kind of — I don’t want to say spoiled it for me — but he let me know. It was a cool interaction. He congratulated me for that. I was kind of shook, like ‘What did you mean?’ and he told me. And it was really cool.”

Watson’s game has been red hot. Over the past three games, he’s caught 12 passes for 265 yards and six touchdowns after catching only two passes for two passes for just 24 yards in the first game of the month, Nov. 6 at Detroit.

“A confident player can raise the level of their game sometimes astronomically, and I think you're seeing that with Christian,” Rodgers said of Watson, who now has 22 receptions for 353 yards and those six TDs for the year. “He's playing with a lot of confidence, and it's transferred over to his practice habits, too. He's catching everything, been very consistent, he's kind of carrying himself a little bit different, and it's fun to see."

Watson was named the NFL's rookie of week 10 for his four-catch, 107-yard performance in the Packers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13, when he caught three touchdown passes from Rodgers.

Watson is the first Packers player to win an NFL rookie of the month award since cornerback Damarious Randall won the defensive award in November 2015. Watson is the third Green Bay rookie to win the NFL’s offensive rookie of the month, joining running backs Samkon Gado (November 2005) and Eddie Lacy (October 2013).

“It’s always cool when you see people that go through a little adversity that come out the other side,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Watson, who missed time with a hamstring injury and two stints in the concussion protocol before his breakthrough November. “Certainly, there’s a lot of ball left in his career. Not to say he won’t have more (adversity). I mean, that’s just the nature of this game.

“You’ve got to constantly keep grinding and working to get better, which, he’s got a tremendous work ethic. He’s got a tremendous approach, so I expect him to continue to get better and better and better.”

Barry won’t ‘second-guess anything’

Despite a defense that came into the year touting itself as one of the NFL’s elite and instead enters Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears ranked 16th in the 32-team league in total defense (342.6 yards per game) and tied for 22nd in scoring defense (23.6 points per game), defensive coordinator Joe Barry said he doesn’t have any regrets about his approach so far this season.

“I am a process-driven person, and one thing you know about me is I’m all about consistency,” Barry said. “I’m going to show up exactly the same way every single day. I’m going to preach the things I believe in, I’m going to bring energy every single day. And the last thing I’ll ever do is second-guess anything.

“Of course, there’s some times when definitely throughout a game you wish you had a specific call back, but as far as second-guessing things, I’m not wired or built that way. I believe in this group still, I believe in our process, the way we prepare.

“Sometimes in a process, the results aren’t going to be what you want and then you’ve got to go back to the drawing board and you’ve got to work a little bit harder, you’ve got to maybe stress a few things a little bit differently. But as far as the process and those things I believe in, that’s never wavered with me.”

Health watch

Rodgers, as promised, took part in Thursday’s practice on a limited basis, an important step toward him starting Sunday’s game as he said he would.

Rodgers, who was already dealing with a fractured thumb on his right (throwing) hand, suffered an injury to his ribs during last Sunday night’s loss at Philadelphia and was unable to finish the game. While he didn’t think he needed to practice in order to be ready for the Bears, he still felt the need to do so to test his pain threshold with the injury.

“think I could definitely come out Sunday and be fine (without practicing at all),” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “I’ve done it in the past. But I’d like to test it (Thursday) or Friday and see where I’m at and just get out and get a little sweat going.

“The way I’m feeling, the way I progressed from Monday to Tuesday and Tuesday to (Wednesday), makes me confident I can out and practice and not really be limited. There will be some pain for sure, but nothing that I can’t deal with. So I’m really encouraged by how I’m feeling.”

Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins both practiced on a limited basis after sitting out Wednesday’s jog-through as part of their knee maintenance program.

The only players who did not practice Thursday were safety Darnell Savage, who suffered a foot injury against the Eagles on his only defensive snap of the game, and tight end Marcedes Lewis, who had the day off for veteran rest.