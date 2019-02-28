INDIANAPOLIS — No one has officially outlawed the R word — rebuilding — at 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

But the way Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst sees it, with what his team already has on its roster — and what he has to work with this offseason in terms of draft capital and free-agent wherewithal — turning things around under new coach Matt LaFleur after back-to-back sub-.500 seasons isn’t the gargantuan task some might believe it is.

“I feel really good about the ammunition we have,” Gutekunst said during a session with reporters at the annual NFL scouting combine this week.

Start with the April 25-27 NFL draft, where the Packers hold a pair of first-round picks — the 12th and 30th overall selections — and, along with their second-round choice, three picks among the first 45. They also have an extra fourth-round pick after sending 2014 first-rounder Ha Ha Clinton-Dix to the Washington Redskins at the trade deadline, giving them six selections in the first four rounds.

That’s the most draft choices in the first four rounds since the 2006 draft, when GM Ted Thompson built the foundation of the Packers’ Super Bowl XLV team with seven picks in the first four rounds. Among the players he added with those seven selections were franchise all-time leading tackler A.J. Hawk, two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Greg Jennings, offensive line starters Daryn Colledge and Jason Spitz, and versatile defensive back/kick returner Will Blackmon.

“Having six picks in the first four rounds, Ted always used to say, ‘There’s always a good player every time you pick in the draft. You just have to find him,’” Gutekunst said. “So that’s kind of where we’re at now.

“It’s big for our football team. I think it’s really important that we hit on those three picks. Those guys up there have a chance to immediately impact our team — not only for the short term but for the long term as well. We’re excited. It also gives you ammunition to do a lot of moving around if you need to, which we’ll see how it all shakes out.”

While all NFL teams do extensive scouting of prospects during their college careers and throughout the postseason all-star games and at the Senior Bowl, the combine is really the start of the run-up to the draft. Gutekunst and his personnel staff gathered before departing for Indianapolis to set their preliminary draft board, then will adjust it after the combine and again after the on-campus pro days are completed. They’ll then dive back into college game film and make any final adjustments in advance of the draft.

While the combine has become largely a rehearsed affair, with prospects not only preparing for their 40-yard dash times and 3-cone drill agility but also their answers to team interviews, medical evaluations may be the most vital portion of this week’s festivities inside the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. Nevertheless, the fact-finding mission will continue all the way up to draft day.

“I feel good about the draft right now, where we sit right now,” Gutekunst said. “But there’s so much — medical and different things — that’ll come into play. But I feel good about it right now.”

Meanwhile, Gutekunst also said he feels good about what he has to work with in free agency, which he’ll enter with an estimated $35 million in salary cap space. (The negotiating window opens March 11.) As he did last year after taking over for Thompson, who frequently eschewed free agency in favor or his tried-and-true draft-and-develop approach, Gutekunst vowed to be active again.

“I think it’ll be very similar to last year. We’re going to be very aggressive in the conversations that we have — so the information we have is accurate — and when the opportunities present themselves, we’ll be ready to go,” Gutekunst said. “I think we can help our team in free agency this year, I really do. We’ll see how it goes. It’s an unpredictable market, it’s a small market, but I think we can help ourselves.”

Gutekunst also said he believes he has ample cap room to do what he wants to do — “I don’t feel like I have to find any room right now to accomplish what we need to accomplish,” he said — and that building the roster will be an evolving process.

“Obviously free agency hits in the middle of March, and once free agency comes and goes, you have a little bit better idea of what puzzle pieces are left that you need to acquire," Gutekunst said. "Obviously we’ll hit the draft (after that).

"But team-building in player personnel is 365 days a year. Just because we get through the draft, that 90-man roster we carry at the moment may not be the 90-man roster we carry into training camp in August."