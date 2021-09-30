For Allen Lazard, beyond-the-box-score contributions show why Packers love ‘selfless’ receiver’s approach

“Allen didn't have a lot of targets the first couple of weeks. I hit him on the first third-down (play) of the game, and he basically blocked his (butt) off the rest of the game,” Rodgers said. “There's a lot of lessons to be learned from the way he plays.

“It creates a standard for the other players watching, that, ‘This is what it's supposed to look like, and this is what owning your role looks like.’”

For his part, Lazard didn’t see what the big fuss was all about. He was just being, well, himself.

“I’ve just always been the type of player, I guess. I just want to be on the field, you know?” Lazard said Thursday as the Packers prepared for this Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field. “I want to contribute. I want to do whatever I can to help the team win.”

Whether Lazard’s number gets called on offense against the Steelers remains to be seen. If it doesn’t, you’ll find No. 13 blocking — from the end of the line of scrimmage, from the slot, from out wide, from motioning from one side of the formation to the other.