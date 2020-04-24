For all the changes, NFL draft kind of looked, well, normal

The NFL canceled all draft activities in Las Vegas when the national shutdown of large gatherings began. The league had gone full-bore into free agency last month and, now, seven rounds of the draft through Saturday.

"I just believe that our job is to continue on and operate within whatever guidelines are necessary to keep our personnel safe, whether it's players or coaches or their executives or league personnel," Goodell said. "We need to make sure that we're doing things safely and put public safety No. 1, but we also need to carry on. We need to move toward the future. We need to make sure that we're prepared when we come out of this to be in a position to start our season on time and play our season. That's our role."

Normalcy, at least among the picks, was the order of the evening, though.

First came Burrow, a transfer from Ohio State in 2018. In his spectacular senior season, he threw for 60 - yes, 60 - touchdowns with only six interceptions. The Tigers beat six top 10 teams on their way to the national title.

"To jump up to No. 1 overall is crazy to me," Burrow said.

He joins a team that went 2-14 last season and desperately needs a jolt of energy.