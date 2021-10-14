For ageless Marcedes Lewis, contributions to Packers — blocking, catching, leading — about ‘not wasting a gift’

“We love having him and we’re blessed to have him,” Outten said. “Until he’s 45 years old and he wants to shut it down, we’re going to keep working and trying to get him back.”

While Lewis isn’t planning on playing eight more years, he does believe he has plenty more football left in him, based on how he feels right now. The Packers coaching staff takes care of him, giving him Thursdays off from practice for veteran rest, and his goal is to play at least two more years to push past Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who played 17 years for Kansas City and Atlanta.

“I think realistically at this level that I’m playing, I have at least three (years),” Lewis said. “When I feel like I can’t play at this level, I don’t think I can be a guy just chilling with a jersey on. That’s not me. I respect ‘J.O.’ so much, and I appreciate him saying that. I take that as a compliment.

“It’s just special being here. The fact that I’m able to go do my thing on the field and come back and get in the meeting room where there’s just positive vibration flowing all through that room, it makes it worth it.”

Extra points

Both left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins (ankle/limited participation) and center Josh Myers (finger/full participation) took part in practice for the second straight day, an encouraging sign that the Packers could have their five preferred starters on the offensive line together for the first time since their Week 2 win over Detroit on Sept. 20. … Cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) sat out his second straight practice, making it unlikely he’ll be cleared for Sunday’s game. … In Chicago, the running back ranks are thin. Already without leading rusher David Montgomery, who is on short-term injured reserve with a knee injury, and No. 2 back Tarik Cohen, who remains on the physically unable to perform list, the Bears lost veteran Damien Williams when he was placed on the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Williams and rookie Khalil Herbert job-shared at running back last week in Las Vegas, with Williams rushing 16 times for 64 yards. Herbert is expected to start now with Williams out. … Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (groin), linebacker Khalil Mack (foot) and wide receiver Allen Robinson (ankle) missed their second consecutive days of practice, casting their availability for Sunday into doubt.