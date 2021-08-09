For against-the-odds guard Ben Braden, chasing NFL dream could lead to starting spot with Packers

Extra points

LaFleur wouldn’t say which players, but given the conservative approach he took to preseason in 2019 in his first year as head coach, look for most of the Packers’ most important players — led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers — to sit out Saturday night’s preseason opener against Houston. “We’re not going to play everybody in that first preseason game,” LaFleur said. “There’s going to be some select vets that aren’t going to play.” … Jordan Love is expected to start at quarterback, and LaFleur’s assessment of his performance on Family Night after watching the film was about what you’d expect. “There were some really good things, and then there’s some things we’ve got to clean up,” LaFleur said, speaking specifically about two fumbled center-quarterback exchanges and a Love fumble. “He’s touching the ball every snap, so he’s got to be great with (ball security), and he knows that. I thought he was able to make a couple nice throws.” … Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones did not practice Monday because of a hamstring injury. It’s unclear whether the injury is reason for concern, but Jones did take part in the Family Night practice on Saturday night. Also missing practice were defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin), outside linebacker Rashan Gary (groin), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring) and wide receiver Juwann Winfree (shoulder). Clark, St. Brown and Winfree missed Family Night. … Tight end Dominique Dafney (knee) was activated from the physically unable to perform list.