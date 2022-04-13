For Adam Stenavich, ‘wild’ rise up coaching ladder leads to opportunities, growth — and challenges — with Packers’ in-flux offense

GREEN BAY — Adam Stenavich didn’t contemplate his answer for very long.

“It’s been wild,” the Green Bay Packers’ new offensive coordinator quickly admitted.

Stenavich had just been asked about his remarkable career trajectory, one that has taken him so far so fast that even he cannot believe it sometimes.

It wasn’t that long ago that the 39-year-old Stenavich was on the Packers’ roster, spending time on the practice squad in 2006 and in training camp in 2007. Or that he was serving as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Michigan (2012, 2013). Or that he was paying his dues in the college coaching ranks, leading the offensive lines at Northern Arizona (2014) and San Jose State (2015, 2016). Or that he was serving as a little-known assistant offensive line coach for the San Francisco 49ers after getting his foot in the NFL door (2017, 2018).

And now, after three years as the Packers’ offensive line coach, Stenavich will be head coach Matt LaFleur’s right-hand man on offense, coaching a unit that will once again have its four-time NFL MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, at the controls but is also facing a season of transition, both on the field (with a wide receiver depth chart in major flux) and on the coaching staff (with three assistants having departed for opportunities elsewhere).

“It’s been really fun, actually,” said Stenavich, who was promoted to coordinator on Jan. 31 after previous coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was named the Denver Broncos’ head coach, quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy departed to serve as the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator and play-caller and tight ends coach Justin Outten joined Hackett in Denver as his coordinator.

“My whole role as a coach building up to this has been based around the offensive line and the run game and the pass protections and things like that, so it’s been really cool to dive into the pass game in a more in-depth perspective and really dig into that. It’s fun to learn new stuff as a coach, just the way you can grow and get better is really a good opportunity. So, this has been really fun for me, just expanding my football knowledge.”

That’s exactly what LaFleur was expecting to see from the man everyone affectionately calls “Steno.” LaFleur, who added the run-game coordinator to Stenavich’s title last season, said Stenavich has been dedicated to expanding his understanding of the intricacies of the offense he wasn’t particularly well-versed in, just as LaFleur expected him to.

“The biggest thing I think any coach, you really just try and perfect the job you have and you just keep working at being the best you can be,” Stenavich said. “And if you get promoted or whatever, great. But if not, you’ve just got to enjoy your role and just really be the best you can be.

“It’s an honor to be here as the offensive coordinator for the Packers, and I’m really excited about it.”

And what made LaFleur comfortable with the idea of promoting an offensive line coach to coordinator despite limited knowledge of the passing game? The way Stenavich spent the past two seasons cobbling together effective lines when injuries might’ve sunk other lines.

“He does such a great job of developing a rapport with the offensive linemen, holding those guys to a high standard. You could see how we didn’t miss a beat when we had multiple people in and out of the lineup,” LaFleur said. “Certainly he’s got as big an influence as anybody in our run game and what we’re able to do that. On game day, I’m always asking him, ‘Hey, what do you like?’ So I’m always leaning on him in that regard.

“But I think where he’s going to grow the most is just how he sees the pass game now. He’s been working his tail off, going through all the videos that we have in terms of how we explain and teach each route and then the concepts that follow and incorporate those routes. I think this is going to be a great year of growth for him and also being in a leadership position.”

A Marshfield native who was a first-team All-State high school player as a senior, Stenavich made a strong impression immediately in 2019, when LaFleur hired him instead of keeping longtime offensive line coach James Campen, a favorite among players and the franchise’s longest-serving assistant coach in team history.

Even Rodgers, one of Campen’s closest friends, became a Stenavich fan and gave him a ringing endorsement during the season last year, when it became evident that Hackett would get more head-coaching interviews and might be departing.

“Steno is a fantastic coach. He’s not just a good man, but he’s a really bright coach. And I think he’s got a future above offensive line coach, for sure,” Rodgers said before reminiscing about playing with Stenavich on the No. 2 offense while Stenavich was trying to make the roster and Rodgers was backing up Brett Favre.

“It’s funny. I remember, that second (offensive line) group, I was always tight with those guys, because we battled together. We were all just really, really close young players. And ‘Steno’ was part of that group. We just always wanted to do well in the preseason and do good together, so there was always a closeness playing those backups and myself.

“It’s great having a young coaching staff like this, being an older player, (because) you’re so close in age to those guys, you have a lot in common, grew up in the same era, played in the same era. … I didn’t know a lot about (Stenavich) when he first got here, but he’s got the perfect blend of great grasp of the offense and a great understanding of how to motivate guys and let them be pros. Hold them accountable, but allow for the latitude that needs to be allowed for the offensive line room — the most interesting room in the building, for sure.

“You look at our O-line room, that’s how you want it to look.”

Nevertheless, Stenavich and the Packers offense will face plenty of challenges moving forward. Although Rodgers is back — “Obviously, that was the No. 1 piece we wanted back this offseason,” Stenavich said — Green Bay traded two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders.

“That’s going to be a big challenge,” Stenavich said of Adams’ absence. “I know our personnel staff and our coaching staff are really working hard at trying to find the best fits, whether it’s through the draft or free agency.”

In addition, the Packers lost veteran receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency, and No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard has yet to sign his restricted free agent tender, either. If the Packers use one of their two first-round picks on a wideout, Rodgers’ track record with rookies at the position has shown that it takes them awhile to gain his trust and develop the requisite understanding of the offense.

Meanwhile, at tight end, starter Robert Tonyan is coming off a torn ACL in his left knee, Josiah Deguara is still developing and Marcedes Lewis isn’t getting any younger.

“There may be some things that you can’t do with some younger guys,” Stenavich admitted. “There may be some things that are going to take some time to develop. But I think for the most part we’re looking for the pieces that are going to allow us to run the offense that we want to run.”

And that offense starts with Rodgers, whose collaboration with LaFleur, Hackett and Getsy was vital to how quickly the offense moved past its 2019 growing pains and into back-to-back years of productivity with Rodgers playing at an MVP level. Stenavich expects that same esprit de corps to continue despite all the change.

“Our entire staff’s always been very collaborative and very open. So I don’t really see us too much changing from that aspect,” Stenavich said. “(With Rodgers), we know what he likes, what he doesn’t like, we know what he needs to work on, all that stuff. It’s just basically how can we make him the most comfortable he can be on game day.”