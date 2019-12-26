For Aaron Rodgers, Packers’ offensive success this season has been more than just a numbers game

“I think they’re doing whatever they have to do that week to win. In the NFL, that’s what you want to do. You’ve got to take each week, try to do the best you can to win that week, and obviously they’ve done a great job with it.“

Under previous coach Mike McCarthy, who always said (and continues to say) his offense is predicated on making the quarterback successful, Rodgers was expected to — and paid handsomely to — carry the load. While better statistical seasons may be on the horizon for Rodgers once he and LaFleur and the Packers offense are more in sync in future seasons, Rodgers insisted right now this is what is required.

“We had a different team back then. We had that group on that Sports Illustrated page,” Rodgers said, adding the cover photo was taken while the Packers were in the midst of a 44-game streak without a running back rushing for 100 yards in a game — a streak that ran from 2010 through early 2013.

“Our focus, our plan of attack with Mike during that time was, ‘Hey, we’re going to be aggressive throwing the ball. We’re going to throw 40 times a game.’ There were years when I was throwing it 600 times damn near every year, and that’s what we needed to do to win. This year, we’ve done it a different way.”