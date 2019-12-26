For Aaron Rodgers, Packers’ offensive success this season has been more than just a numbers game

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers still remembers the Sports Illustrated photo shoot inside Lambeau Field and the shot that eventually made the iconic magazine’s cover.
There he is, sitting on his helmet, elbows on knees, football in his hands, surrounded by an embarrassment of pass-catching riches — Randall Cobb, Jermichael Finley, James Jones, Donald Driver, Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings.
It was 2011, the Green Bay Packers were off to an undefeated start following their Super Bowl XLV championship and Rodgers was well on his way to his first NFL MVP award during a season in which he’d throw for 45 touchdowns and 4,643 yards in 15 games while setting the NFL’s all-time single-season passer rating record at 122.5.
Fast forward eight years, and there was Rodgers on Thursday afternoon, standing in front of his locker, talking about numbers — numbers nowhere near the ones he put up that season. Instead, Rodgers enters Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit having thrown for just 3,679 yards with 24 touchdowns and an un-Rodgers-like passer rating of 97.9.
He’ll need to throw for 321 yards against the Lions at Ford Field just to reach the 4,000-yard mark for the eighth time in his career. Given that he’s thrown for that many yards only twice this season — and hasn’t even reached the 250-yard barrier in any of his past seven starts — it seems unlikely he’ll make it to that benchmark.
And Rodgers is … OK with this?
Let’s be clear: Even at age 36 and owning two NFL MVPs, Rodgers’ numbers still matter to him. (“I care,” he said Thursday. “I definitely care.”) But they don’t matter nearly as much as winning does at this point, and at 12-3 and the Packers ensured a first-round playoff bye if they beat the Lions (3-11-1), Rodgers insisted Thursday that first-year coach Matt LaFleur’s offense doesn’t need him to be the scoreboard-breaking statistical giant he’s been in prior years.
“I think the level of success and the way that I feel I’m playing is different in this offense this year. I don’t need to throw 40 touchdowns for us to win,” Rodgers explained. “I need to be great on my checks, be as efficient as possible. I need to take care of the football. I felt like the last game was one of my better games of the season.”
Wait, the last game, meaning the Packers’ 23-10 win at Minnesota on Monday night? The one in which Rodgers was 26 for 40 for 216 yards with no touchdowns, an interception and three sacks for a lowly 68.3 passer rating?
“You look at the stats and go, ‘OK, you’re (26) of 40 for 200-something, no touchdowns. What are you talking about? Are you really lowering the bar for yourself that much?’” Rodgers continued. “And I’d say, ‘No, I’m never lowering the bar for myself.’ The expectations are for greatness.’
“But my responsibility was to get us in checks. My responsibility was to get us in the right protection scheme and take care of the football, and although I threw a pick, I felt like what I needed to do in that game. I was executing at a winning level.
“Any quarterback wants to throw four or five touchdowns a week. It’s just that hasn’t been the case this year. We haven’t needed it to win 12 games.”
To win playoff games, the Packers might need him to do that. But with a collection of offensive skill-position players that lacks the high-wattage star power that 2011 group had — the Packers’ two playmakers are wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Aaron Jones, with a canyon-like chasm between them and the others — Rodgers has found the formula of a productive ground game, limited mistakes and the quarterback making only a few crucial plays per game can be a winning one.
“I think the Packers have done a great job of adapting whatever they need to do that weekend to win,” Lions coach Matt Patricia said in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters. “Coach LaFleur, he’s got the good game plans going, and obviously Aaron Rodgers is a phenomenal player. He’s someone that I have the utmost respect for, how he handles the game, whether it’s different run packages, the pass plays, gets himself in good positions to be successful against what he sees from the opponent’s defense.
“I think they’re doing whatever they have to do that week to win. In the NFL, that’s what you want to do. You’ve got to take each week, try to do the best you can to win that week, and obviously they’ve done a great job with it.“
Under previous coach Mike McCarthy, who always said (and continues to say) his offense is predicated on making the quarterback successful, Rodgers was expected to — and paid handsomely to — carry the load. While better statistical seasons may be on the horizon for Rodgers once he and LaFleur and the Packers offense are more in sync in future seasons, Rodgers insisted right now this is what is required.
“We had a different team back then. We had that group on that Sports Illustrated page,” Rodgers said, adding the cover photo was taken while the Packers were in the midst of a 44-game streak without a running back rushing for 100 yards in a game — a streak that ran from 2010 through early 2013.
“Our focus, our plan of attack with Mike during that time was, ‘Hey, we’re going to be aggressive throwing the ball. We’re going to throw 40 times a game.’ There were years when I was throwing it 600 times damn near every year, and that’s what we needed to do to win. This year, we’ve done it a different way.”
Skeptics might suggest Rodgers’ game isn’t the same as it was back then. Of course, there were similar whispers about his predecessor, Brett Favre, at one point as well — before Favre had renaissance seasons in 2007 for the Packers and 2009 for the Vikings. And to hear Adams tell it, there’s lots of truth to the way Rodgers described his role in the offense.
“He’s definitely the same player. I would never say it has anything to do with his skill level diminishing or he’s getting older or any of that because, I see the same guy every day,” Adams said. “It’s a little bit of an adjustment (this season), and you saw that it was an adjustment for him. Some of the things we’ve limited from past years (this year). But he’s done a great job just dealing with that.
“He’s a win-first type guy. He doesn’t care about anything else but that. If he has 180 yards passing and we go 250 on the ground and we win, he’ll be happy with that. I think the rest of us will be happy, as well. When you have that type of mentality, it makes it easy to adjust.”