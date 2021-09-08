For Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams, Packers’ ‘The Last Dance’ season requires ‘right mindset’ — for everyone

“You don’t want to rest on past merits, which I know (Rodgers) doesn’t. He definitely puts the work in. But I think he’s in a really good headspace. And I think he’s got the right mentality, the right mindset. He’s been excited to come to work, and I think he’s done a really good job of leading those younger players and trying to get them up to speed as fast as possible.”

Extra points

The Packers listed three players on their first injury report of the season: outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back), defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (elbow) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring), with Scott the only one not to participate at all in practice. Smith was listed as being limited. “Z is doing better,” LaFleur said. “We’ll give him the week. Obviously, we want to make sure he continues to put back-to-back days together and comes out healthy and is feeling good.” … LaFleur said the team is emphasizing hydration with the expected hot, humid conditions in Jacksonville. How will they know if players are properly hydrating? “Certainly, every time they pee, you want it to look clear,” LaFleur replied with a chuckle. … LaFleur said the players voted for captains on Wednesday morning but did not reveal the results of the balloting. … Rodgers said he did not recall new punter Corey Bojorquez asking him for his jersey following a 2018 game against the Buffalo Bills, Bojorquez’s team at the time. But, Rodgers said, he did talk to the new guy about the story, which Bojorquez told reporters earlier this week. “I squared him up in the locker room — nicely — and I said, ‘That’s the story you’re going to go with on Day 1, huh?’” Rodgers recounted, smirking. “I don’t remember that. It would have been a ‘No’ either way, though.”