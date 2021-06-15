For Aaron Rodgers, a sarcastic ‘quiet offseason’ continues as Packers’ OTAs wrap up

“He doesn’t have to be here. He was here from Day 1, being that example, being that guy everybody was looking at,” rookie wide receiver Amari Rodgers said after practice. “Once he catches the ball, once he gets the ball, he’s finishing almost through the end zone. He’s just being that example the whole minicamp, that person that you look at it, like ‘OK, that’s the way I need to practice.’ So, he’s definitely been that guy that I’ve been looking at, trying to learn from as far as how to practice, how to push through when you’re maybe tired and stuff like that. Having a guy like that on your team is always great.”

Two league sources said the Packers and many of those veteran players reached agreements that would allow them to collect their offseason workout bonuses by taking part in the mandatory minicamp last week and by attending virtual pre-practice meetings with their teammates from wherever they are.

Extra points