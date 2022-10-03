For 007 Matt LaFleur, keeping London plans secret is a matter of competitive advantage

GREEN BAY — Forget James Bond: Apparently, Matt LaFleur has joined the British Secret Intelligence Service.

The Green Bay Packers coach/007 agent is keeping his game plan for the team’s trip to London — and matchup with the New York Giants next Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — as a closely guarded secret, believing that how the Packers go about their practice week and travel plans could be the difference between winning and losing.

“I’d rather keep it kind of in-house, just in case somebody’s listening to this,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters at Lambeau Field on Monday following the team’s 27-24 overtime victory over the New England Patriots. “But (we) definitely had to adjust the schedule.”

The Packers have never played in London before — they’re actually the 32nd and last team to be scheduled for such a game since the NFL’s international series began in 2007 — but LaFleur has coached in London games twice: as the Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator in 2017 and as the Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator in 2018.

The Rams beat the Arizona Cardinals 33-0 in that 2017 game while the Titans lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 20-19 in the 2018 game.

The stakes are higher, obviously, in this game than in the Packers’ previous international games, which were all preseason games: a 2019 matchup under LaFleur against the then-Oakland Raiders in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; a 1998 game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Tokyo; and a 1997 game against the Buffalo Bills in Toronto. Those 1997 and ’98 teams were coached by Mike Holmgren.

“I just think it’s such an adjustment, and I think a lot of it is who handles this trip the best is going to be able to play to the best of their abilities,” LaFleur explained when asked if there’s really a competitive advantage involved in the way the team approaches the week.

“I know from my own experience — and we’ve had a lot of coaches on our staff that have been over there before and done it certain ways — I’m not saying what we’re doing is right. We think, obviously, it’s the right thing to do, but there are a lot of adjustments you’ve got to make.”

Asked if there’s such a thing as approaching the week the wrong way, LaFleur replied: “I don’t want to say ‘wrong.’ Listen, I’ve been on both sides of it. We’ve gone over there with the Rams and won. We went over there with the Titans, and we lost a close game at the end.

“I think there’s things that you reflect upon and thought maybe we could’ve handled something a little better. Bottom line is, you’ve got to disciplined in whatever it is you’re going to do just to try to show up and be the best version of you on game day.”

LaFleur did confirm that the Packers will depart for London on Thursday — which is two days earlier than they normally travel for any stateside road games.

“So we get there Friday morning pretty early,” LaFleur said, which would indicate a nighttime departure from Austin Straubel International Airport. “And we’ll just kind of handle it from there.”

Although this is clearly different given the scheduled 8-hour flight to London, LaFleur did tinker with travel to California during his first season as coach in 2019.

He had the team travel to Los Angeles on Friday for a Sunday game on Nov. 3 that year, then went back to traveling with the traditional Saturday departure for a game at San Francisco three weeks later on Nov. 24. Neither itinerary worked; the Packers lost both games, two of their three regular-season losses that year.

With this Sunday’s game set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. London time — that’s 8:30 a.m. Wisconsin time — LaFleur knows synching his players’ body clocks with their faraway time zone will be part of the challenge.

While the Packers are keeping a lid on their plans, the Minnesota Vikings were more transparent about their approach last week.

That openness didn’t seem to hurt their chances on Sunday as they beat the New Orleans Saints 28-25 in the same stadium where the Packers and Giants will play.

Tyler Williams, the Vikings’ executive director of player health and performance, met with Twin Cities reporters last week in advance of the game to outline his team’s thought process on its itinerary, and Williams said he used his four previous trips with the Rams — including the trip LaFleur took — as a basis for the Vikings’ approach.

Williams said the Rams spent the week in London twice and took the less-is-best approach on the other two trips.

“The longer you’re over there, the more fires you have to put out,” Williams said.

The Vikings practiced as they normally would last Wednesday and Thursday, then went to the airport after their Thursday workday for the team’s charter flight. The team encouraged players to sleep on the flight as much as they could, with the plane’s interior lights dimmed, shades closed and sleeping masks given to players who wanted them. Players also were given the option to take melatonin, a natural sleep aid.

“Our bodies function on kind of an internal clock, which we call circadian rhythm, and our players function off of those, so our goal is to first and foremost keep their rhythm the same,” Williams said.

“The goal is to not have (players) fully acclimate (to London time) because of the minute you fully acclimate, you’re going to have to fully acclimate back, So the goal is to keep them on Central (Time) as much as possible, with knowing we’ll shift them a little bit.”

That’s important because, like the Vikings, the Packers eschewed having their bye week following the London trip. (The Giants also turned the bye down.)

Thus, the Packers will return from London with a home game against the New York Jets at noon on Oct. 16 next up on the docket. Their bye won’t arrive until Dec. 11, with only four games left in the regular season.

Both with the Rams and Titans, LaFleur’s teams had post-London byes, though in those cases their games were later in October. LaFleur said having a “mini-bye” after the preseason ended factored into him, general manager Brian Gutekunst and team president/CEO Mark Murphy opting for a later bye week.

“Obviously it’s a long season,” LaFleur said. “You have to make a decision on what you think is best, and we opted for a little bit later of a bye. Now I wasn’t necessarily anticipating it where we got it, but it is what it is, and we’ll try to schedule it the best we can.”

Extra points

With left tackle David Bakhtiari having played 70 of the 73 offensive snaps against the Patriots — backup Yosh Nijman rotated in for one, three-and-out first-half series — LaFleur said the coaches have talked about moving Nijman to right tackle and shifting Elgton Jenkins inside to guard, where he was a Pro Bowl pick in 2020. … LaFleur said the coaches discussed having Amari Rodgers fair catch the Patriots’ late fourth-quarter punt and trying a free kick on the last play of regulation, but because of a 10-yard Tariq Carpenter illegal block penalty, Mason Crosby would have had to boot a 76-yarder. The coaches also talked about attempting a Hail Mary pass on the final play. “Obviously having the penalty in that situation definitely hurt us,” he said. … LaFleur said second-year running back Kylin Hill, on the physically unable to perform list after tearing the ACL in his knee last season, “potentially” could start practicing this week.