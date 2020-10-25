Follow postgame coverage of Green Bay Packers' victory over Houston Texans

Support Local Journalism
Get the latest postgame updates after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Houston Texans 35-20 Sunday afternoon in a Week 7 showdown at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Rodgers threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns and Adams had a career-high 196 yards with two scores as the Packers rebounded from their first loss with a 35-20 win over the Texans.
Jason Wilde offers three keys for the Green Bay Packers when they face the Houston Texans in a Week 7 matchup Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
Former Badgers star J.J. Watt is in his 10th NFL season and has never advanced beyond the AFC divisional round of the playoffs.
With Houston at 1-5 entering Sunday’s game against Green Bay, there’s been some speculation the Texans might move several veteran players, including former Packer Randall Cobb, before the Nov. 3 trade deadline.
Making his first start for the University of Wisconsin football team, redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz had Twitter buzzing Friday ni…
The Packers could be very short-handed against Texans on Sunday, with left tackle David Bakhtiari, running back, Aaron Jones, and tight end Robert Tonyan all possibly missing the game.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Packers finished last season with 304 total quarterback pressures. As of now, they’re on pace for just 170.
If David Bakhtiari can’t play for the Packers against the Texans on Sunday, second-year guard Elgton Jenkins likely will get the start at left tackle over Rick Wagner.
Mike Zimmer, on Monday, said the Vikings' woes are "100%" his fault, but Drew Bress is the real culprit.
Green Bay hasn't put a premium on inside linebacker. at least in terms of draft-pick and financial investment.
We may be only a third of the way through the season, but the NFL MVP award is now Russell Wilson's to lose.
The Seahawks received nine of 12 first-place votes for 377 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
“I think anytime you get punched in the mouth like that and really beaten handily in all three phases, you’ve got to be critical of yourself and learn from your mistakes,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Sunday's 38-10 defeat.
"When it's time to win the game or time to win the series, we're not very good," Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said of his defense. "And then offensively, it's maintaining the football and controlling drives. I think we're minus-7 in turnovers. All those things lead to bad football."
Tampa Bay ranks first in total defense at 282 yards per game, down from 343.9 per game last season, when the Buccaneers finished 7-9 and missed the playoffs.
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers were left pondering why, after things had seemingly come so easily during their 4-0 start, they played so poorly coming out of a bye week in a game against a fellow Super Bowl contender in the NFC.
Perhaps most disconcerting was that Matt LaFleur had to admit that the offense was out of sorts in part because Green Bay's versatile do-everything piece, Tyler Ervin, was inactive because of a wrist injury.
Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.