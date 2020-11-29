Follow postgame coverage of Green Bay Packers' victory over Chicago Bears

Support Local Journalism
Get the latest postgame updates after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 41-25 in an NFC North showdown Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get the latest postgame updates after the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 41-25 in an NFC North showdown Sunday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
With the 41-25 victory over their division rivals, the Packers improved to 8-3 and opened up a three-game lead on the rest of the NFC North.
The veteran starting center was barely able to put any weight on his left leg after a first-quarter play, and after a short stay in the sideline medical tent, he was driven to the locker room on a medical cart.
Jason Wilde offers three keys for the Green Bay Packers when they host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown Sunday night at Lambeau Fiel…
Check out photo galleries from every game of 2020 through the end of the regular season and the playoffs — if the Packers make it.
From the Green Bay Packers' season opener against the Vikings in Minnesota to their regular-season finale against the Bears in Chicago, get th…
"A lot of people have different opinions as to what it takes, but let’s face it: If you don’t have a quarterback, you’re in for long Sundays. And Mondays. And Thursdays. You’ve got to have a quarterback,” former Packers GM Ron Wolf said.
Over the previous 20 seasons, the Bears are 5-12 against the Packers in prime time, and many of those losses have been harrowing experiences, fully illuminating the team's biggest flaws and most extreme failures.
Sunday night's game against the Packers in Green Bay is a new opportunity for Mitchell Trubisky, who will start nine weeks after being benched in the third quarter against the Falcons in Atlanta when the Bears trailed 26-10.
The Detroit Lions on Saturday fired Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn, who hired the coach to replace Jim Caldwell, and effectively ended the franchise's attempt to replicate the success the men helped Bill Belichick achieve in New England.
Entering Sunday night’s game against the Bears, Preston Smith has played 508 of the Packers’ 631 defensive snaps (80.5%). Rashan Gary, meanwhile, has played only 263 snaps (41.7%).
After months of running the scout team, Mitchell Trubisky will have another shot at starting for at least one game when the Bears face the Packers on Sunday night.
The point, Tony Dungy says, is that neither quarterback will thrive unless the Bears revive their running game, which has been moribund in recent games.
“I definitely would not be here without Jimmy, for sure. On and off the field,” said tight end Robert Tonyan, who enters Sunday night’s game having caught 32 passes for 391 yards and six touchdowns during a breakout season.
The Bears are expected to turn back to Mitchell Trubisky this weekend, readying him to be their starting quarterback for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
After Thursday's 41-16 loss to Washington, Mike McCarthy took deserved criticism to a level I have never witnessed with any Cowboys coach.
In Paul Hornung's Heisman Trophy-winning season in 1956, he led the team in passing, rushing, scoring, kickoff and punt returns and punting, and also played defense, where he was the leader in pass breakups and was second in interceptions and tackles.
While Aaron Rodgers was critical of the Packers' engagement level in a Nov. 1 loss to the Vikings, Matt LaFleur vented about his team’s “juice” in a Nov. 15 win over Jacksonville, though he later said he might have overreacted in the immediate aftermath of the game.
Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Wednesday delayed announcing whether Nick Foles or Mitchell Trubisky will start at quarterback Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers.
The Buffalo Bills will visit the Denver Broncos at 3:30 p.m. CT and the Carolina Panthers will kick off at the Green Bay Packers at 7:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, Dec. 19.
While most of his snaps this season have come at left guard (552 snaps), Elgton Jenkins also has seen time at right tackle (32), left tackle (25) and center (54).
Former Packer Charles Woodson is among 14 first-year eligible candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, while former Packer and 2020 finalist LeRoy Butler returns to the ballot.
The Bears defense has allowed an average of just 20.9 points through 10 games, ranking sixth in the NFL and keeping Chicago in just about every game this season.
Pittsburgh received 10 of the 12 first-place votes for 382 points in balloting Tuesday by media members who regularly cover the NFL.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling's costly fumble in Sunday's overtime loss to the Colts came one week after his career-best game.
Bears coach Matt Nagy and his staff are spending the bye examining how their offense has spiraled to become one of the worst in the NFL.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.