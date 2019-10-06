Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the Green Bay Packers take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
breaking topical top story
Follow live coverage as Green Bay Packers take on Dallas Cowboys
Most Popular
-
For Mason Crosby, wife Molly’s cancer battle dwarfed his training camp competition to keep kicking job
-
Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb look forward to reconnecting — this time, without the tears
-
Rams' Clay Matthews has broken jaw, out for at least a month
-
Remembering Nick: Miami Project gala to honor Buoniconti
-
Wife’s cancer diagnosis hits home for Packers’ Mason Crosby