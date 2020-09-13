Follow live coverage as Green Bay Packers open season against Minnesota Vikings

Return to homepage ×
Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the Green Bay Packers kick off the 2020 season against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
