Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the Green Bay Packers host the Philadelphia Eagles to open Week 4 of the NFL season Thursday night at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
breaking topical top story
Follow live coverage as Green Bay Packers host Philadelphia Eagles
Most Popular
-
Desperate 1-2 Eagles will face long odds if they lose to 3-0 Packers
-
For Davante Adams, getting more targets is about wanting Packers offense to reach ‘full potential’
-
Marcus Hayes: Carson Wentz was elite against the Lions, and must be just as good in Green Bay
-
Already dealing with groin injury, Packers tight end Jimmy Graham now has a quadriceps injury
-
Former Badgers running back Melvin Gordon ending holdout, rejoining Chargers