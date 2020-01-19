Follow live coverage as Green Bay Packers battle San Francisco 49ers for trip to Super Bowl

×
We can't do it without you. Support local journalism with our BEST DEAL EVER!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
Get the latest analysis, injury reports and highlights as the Green Bay Packers take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Tags
Freebies!
Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!
Win (free) tickets with our (free) newsletter, delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning!
Chris Doyle | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Sports Editor
Sports Web Editor, Social Media Coordinator, and Video/Podcast Producer for the Wisconsin State Journal.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today