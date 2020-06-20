Follow Dalvin Cook’s lead? Based on punitive aspects of CBA, Aaron Jones seems unlikely to hold out

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — If Aaron Jones was contemplating a holdout this summer in hopes of leveraging a long-term contract from the Green Bay Packers — and there have been zero indications that the mild-mannered, yessir-saying star running back has any interest in such a ploy — he surely has noticed that another running back in his own division is embarking on what appears to be a pointless endeavor.

Minnesota Vikings halfback Dalvin Cook made headlines earlier this month when news broke that he was bailing on the team’s virtual offseason program and refusing to partake in any of the team’s activities going forward, including training camp — assuming it starts as scheduled in late July — until he gets a new contract.

But given the clauses that were included in the new collective bargaining agreement between the NFL Players Association and league owners, Cook’s holdout is unlikely to work. In fact, it seems it will only hurt himself if he follows through with it.

While it wasn’t the most talked-about aspect of the new CBA that was ratified by the NFLPA in March — the expansion of the playoffs and adding a 17th regular-season game were the main focus — the league included language in the new deal that puts onerous limitations on players who hold out.