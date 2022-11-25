Focusing on FUN-damentals: Packers trust process while seeking turnaround moment

GREEN BAY — As the Green Bay Packers players stretched before Friday’s practice began in earnest, they got a little help from the dulcet tones of Sir Charles Jones.

“It’s Friday, and I’m gonna party …” the blues and soul singer crooned over the Don Hutson Center speakers. “ ‘Cause it’s Friday, and I’m feeling good …”

While Sir Charles was a bit of a departure from the usual in-practice playlist — and while the players were working, not partying — the lyrics did hit on an intriguing theme that had surfaced during the week:

Despite their frustrating 4-7 record and a stretch of six losses in seven games having put them on the brink of having nothing to play for, the players haven’t spent the last several days sulking about their wayward season as they head into a potential make-or-break prime-time road matchup with the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I think from the fans’ perspective and outside perspectives, they forget that we’re human, that this is our job just like everybody else goes to work. It’s just that ours is on TV,” veteran safety Adrian Amos said of the vibe throughout the workweek.

“When (regular) people have a bad day at work, hopefully you’re not taking it home with you, angry all day. I go home to two kids who don’t care if we won or lost. What’s moping going to do? That’s not good for anybody, coming in with a bad mindset. I don’t know too many people who come in with a bad mindset and get better with that mindset.”

The question of how to straddle the line of being appropriately angry about and frustrated by the way the first 11 games have played out versus keeping things in perspective and not despondently going through each day cropped up after quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked a simple question at his locker on Wednesday:

Are you having any fun?

“I am having fun. I love these guys,” the soon-to-be 39-year-old Rodgers replied. “It’s tough. Obviously, you’d love to be sitting here with a better record. But I still love this game, love the guys, love the stuff we get to do outside the facility.

“We still try to find ways to make it fun with pranks and jokes and the normal things that keep you stimulated during the day. Yeah, as a competitor, you’re frustrated — but this is life in the NFL. There’s a lot of ups and downs. You can’t just be happy when it’s going great and you’re soaring high, and then (ticked) off when it’s not going well.

“As a competitor, you want to win. But you’ve got to enjoy this thing — or else it’s time to move on.”

The challenge for coach Matt LaFleur in recent weeks has been striking a balance between getting after his guys for their mistakes while also making sure 1265 Lombardi Avenue didn’t become an utterly miserable place to work.

“You try to keep a consistency within your process and how you do things, and you’ve got to be able to ride the wave, so to speak. You can’t get too high or you can’t get too low,” LaFleur said at midweek. “I do believe in trying to create an environment where it is enjoyable to come to work and you’re going to get better results because of that.

“You can’t just approach it with a mentality of, ‘Hey, we’re going to enjoy when we’re winning, and we’re going to be miserable when we’re losing.’ It does become more of a challenge when things aren’t going the way you necessarily want them to go, and certainly winning is fun. But you want to have some consistency within that.”

The added challenge for LaFleur is his Packers teams haven’t been in a situation like this before. The Packers went 39-10 during his first three years as a head coach — the best record any NFL coach has compiled in his first three seasons — and now he and his team facing greater adversity in-season adversity than ever before.

“Anybody that’s been in this business long enough, there’s going to be some trials and tribulations along the way. And I think you lean on all your past experiences — both good and bad,” LaFleur said. “(We’re) just trying to be as consistent as possible and trying to uphold the standard for everything we do.

“Bottom line, this is obviously a results-oriented business. Whatever challenges each team faces in this league, nobody really cares. It’s about getting the results. At the end of the day, you’ve just got to find a way to get it done.”

Extra points

The NFL suspended Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan on Friday for six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. He is eligible to return to the active roster on Jan. 9 after the regular-season finale vs. Detroit, meaning his season is over unless the team makes the playoffs. Rhyan, a third-round pick from UCLA, has only played one special-teams snap all season, having not seen any action on offense. … For the first time since suffering a bruised kneecap in the Packers’ Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell took part in a practice. Although his participation was limited and the team listed him as doubtful for Sunday night’s game, it did mark progress. “I think Dre was kind of finding his way into a groove, a good groove, when he (was injured),” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “We’ve definitely missed him the last couple weeks, but it was nice to have ‘59’ out at practice.” … While the Eagles don’t have a single player on their injury report, the Packers listed left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback/special teams player Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) as questionable in addition to Campbell’s doubtful status. Being listed as questionable has been standard operating procedure with Bakhtiari in recent weeks, even though he was able to play all the offensive snaps against Dallas and Tennessee. … Wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) was ruled out. … Despite the flu infecting their locker room, the Packers removed all the players who’d been on the injury report with the illness, indicating they are all expected to play, barring other players coming down with the bug. “I think guys are working through it,” LaFleur said. “It seems like there’s somebody else that pops up that is getting sick. But we’ve had guys in and out of the building all week.” … The Packers re-signed running back Patrick Taylor to the practice squad and released tight end Josh Babicz from it. Taylor was waived off the 53-man roster earlier in the week.