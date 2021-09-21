Flip of a coin? Packers contemplate more aggressive approach to start games

“I haven’t found out if I like getting the ball yet. That’s a great question,” wide receiver Davante Adams said. “It’s been eight years now and I still don’t know what I personally like to do. I’m always pacing up and down the sideline just waiting to see what happens.

“I think that the idea is you want to be able to have your defense get out there first, so you can steal one and then get the ball back and ultimately end up with a 2-for-1 (chance to) score right before half and then get the ball back. So, I think I like that more.”

Whether LaFleur goes against his established modus operandi next Sunday night against the 2-0 San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium remains to be seen. But with a defense that, through two games, has shown a tendency to start slowly, even Rodgers acknowledged that it’s at least worth considering.

After all, last season, the Packers scored on their first offensive possession in 14 of the 18 games they played last year (including playoffs). And of the 10 games in which they lost the coin toss last year, the Packers wound up getting the ball first nine times. On those nine drives, they scored five touchdowns and a field goal.