Fire Joe Barry? Maybe not — but expecting more from his defense is more than fair

GREEN BAY — Being the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator in the age of back-to-back Pro Football Hall of Fame-worthy quarterbacks has been not only a difficult job but a thankless one at times.

There is plenty of deserved criticism, to be sure, to go with some that isn’t merited. It’s a big-boy league, as longtime general manager Ted Thompson used to say, and being second-guessed and targeted for fan frustration comes with the gig.

Just ask Dom Capers and Mike Pettine, who used to have Twitter hashtags dedicated to fans rooting for their unemployment. Bob Sanders, Bob Slowik and Ed Donatell — from the Mike McCarthy and Mike Sherman regimes — surely would have gotten the same treatment had the social media platform existed during their tenures.

Undoubtedly, there were some Packers fans who were disappointed reporters didn’t point-blank ask coach Matt LaFleur on Monday — in the wake of the team’s disappointing 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London a day earlier — if he was considering firing defensive coordinator Joe Barry.

LaFleur, who goes to great lengths to take most of the blame upon himself and deflect it from his players and assistant coaches, wasn’t about to throw Barry under the bus — or make knee-jerk changes for the sake of making changes.

But the coach has mentioned a few scenarios where the two haven’t quite seen eye-to-eye, and questions about whether Barry is adept enough about making in-game adjustments, debate about if he clings too tightly to his keep-everything-in-front-of-you, umbrella-style two-deep safety scheme, and frustration that a unit with so much alleged talent is underachieving are all fair game.

After all, the Packers have seven first-round picks on defense and have paid a pretty penny to keep outside linebacker Preston Smith, inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and No. 3 cornerback Rasul Douglas on the roster. Through five games, the group has looked nothing like the elite unit they were promoted as being before the season.

Asked if Barry needs to get more out of that talent, LaFleur replied, “Absolutely. I think we all have to do more. I have to demand more. I think we’ve got to coach things better. I think we’ve got to have better urgency.

“We’ve got to be better. Bottom line. We have to be better at responding to adversity when it strikes because it’s inevitable. It’s going to happen in every game. Obviously, we did not respond well to the adversity.”

Beyond the numbers

The Packers defense’s raw numbers aren’t all that concerning. The unit ranks 11th in the 32-team NFL in scoring defense (19.2 points per game), fifth in total defense (303.4 yards per game), 21st in rushing yards allowed per game (126.4), 22nd in rushing yards per attempt (4.75), second in passing yards allowed per game (177.0), and fourth in third-down defense (30.2% conversion rate allowed).

But they’re 26th in turnovers forced (four), with only Las Vegas (three) and Washington (one) having fewer. And more troublingly, the unit has faced multiple offenses now whose personnel was depleted — and the Packers still struggled against them.

“Certainly, I do think there’s some things that we can do at a much better and higher level of execution,” LaFleur said, pointing to how the Giants scored on five consecutive possessions (two field goals, three touchdowns) to turn a 17-3 Packers lead into a 27-20 deficit.

“The second half wasn’t good enough, and it starts with myself. I didn’t do a good enough job of obviously getting our team ready to play for the second half, and that’s just because we went out there and laid an egg.”

After throttling the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady without wideouts Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones, Barry’s group has had a hard time with the New England Patriots two weeks ago (despite Bill Belichick being down to third-string quarterback Bailey Zappe) and couldn’t get the job done against the Giants (with a hobbled Daniel Jones at quarterback and three top wide receivers back home in the U.S. because of injuries).

After the defense allowed the Patriots to run for 167 yards, LaFleur said he suggested to Barry that perhaps he needed to come out of his standard two-shell defensive look and bring a safety down into the box for run support.

And after watching Jones complete 21 of 27 passes for 217 yards — the first time this season Jones has surpassed the 200-yard mark — for a 100.2 passer rating, LaFleur acknowledged perhaps his cornerbacks were giving Giants receivers too much cushion and an aggressive pass-rushing approach might’ve been in order, too.

“I thought we did a pretty darned good job at nullifying the run as best you can against a premier back like Saquon Barkley,” LaFleur said of holding Barkley to 70 yards on 13 carries — with 40 yards having come on one run. “Situationally, could you do that (be more aggressive)? Absolutely. But if you live in that world, it’s going to open up another set of problems.”

As for the pass rush, LaFleur argued the Packers send five pass rushers frequently, and the numbers at ProFootballReference.com back him up. Through five games, the Packers have sent five or more rushers on 33.8% of opponents’ drop-backs, the fifth-highest rate in the league.

At the same time, the Packers run a base 3-4 system, and no one would accuse them of running exotic blitzes that bring inside linebackers, safeties or cornerbacks to surprise opposing quarterbacks. Whether or not they need to do more of that kind of thing is a valid question, LaFleur said.

“What is a blitz? Because there are many times when we’re sending five guys but it’s our (front) five rushers,” LaFleur countered. “Are you guys talking about second level pressures? Like non-normal? Safeties? Because we blitzed the safeties a couple times. We had some pressures where we blitzed the inside backers. Is it overloads? Exotics? I think, again, it goes back to situational football.

“I’m not saying that we shouldn’t do that. I’m not saying that at all. I just think you have to pick and choose when you do that.”

Style over resumé?

It’s worth noting LaFleur hired Barry — after striking out with now-University of Wisconsin interim head coach Jim Leonhard — because he liked the style of defense Barry would be running, in the vein of the Vic Fangio, Brandon Staley defenses that made their mark slowing down offenses similar to the scheme LaFleur runs with the Packers.

He also opted for Barry despite his less-than-stellar resumé during his previous stints as a defensive coordinator with Washington and Detroit.

It’s also noteworthy that when Staley, after a successful stint as the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator, got the Los Angeles Chargers head-coaching job, he didn’t hire Barry as his defensive coordinator (though he did bring him to the Chargers as linebackers coach). And, Rams coach Sean McVay didn’t promote Barry to replace Staley, tabbing Raheem Morris instead.

Barry was one of at least nine candidates who interviewed for the job, including Leonhard, Packers defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris, Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero and Falcons senior assistant Bob Sutton.

Evero, another ex-Rams assistant who runs a version of the scheme, is now the Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator under Nathaniel Hackett, the ex-Packers assistant.

Barry isn’t slated to speak to reporters again until Thursday, but going into next Sunday’s matchup with the New York Jets at Lambeau Field, his players believe they have ample talent to be better than they have been so far this season.

“We understand the talent we have on defense. Our mindset as a defense is being the best group out there each and every game,” defensive tackle Kenny Clark said. “Whatever it takes to help us win the game, that’s what we’ve got to do, whether it’s turnovers, everything in every category. That’s our mindset going into every game, being the best group out on the field, for sure.”

But for a group that was supposed to carry a work-in-progress offense early in the season, the unit hasn’t lived up to its advance billing.

“We’ve lost games before. We’ve lost games that we were supposed to win. We’ve lost games we’re supposed to lose. It’s not like we’re a snowball-type team or snowballing and losing three in a row,” veteran safety Adrian Amos said. “It’s an emotional loss, bad loss, it is what it is.

“It’s not like we’re going to go in and say, ‘If we had did this, or if we had did this.’ We’ve got execute. We have to be more opportunistic. Watch the film and throw this away.”