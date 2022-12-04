Finally playing elusive ‘complementary football,’ Packers rally to beat Bears

The Green Bay Packers’ 787th all-time victory — and fifth of the 2022 season — wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing in the team’s storied history. Nor was it the most impressive, or frankly, even the most important. This year’s outfit could go on to win its final four games and still not even reach the postseason.

But for a team that began the year among the NFL’s Super Bowl favorites and is now in win-or-go-home mode the rest of the way, it definitely was desperately needed, and it keeps hope alive for at least another few weeks.

It also marked a rarity this season: A time when the Packers offense, defense and special teams played that elusive complementary football that head coach Matt LaFleur and his players have been searching for almost all year long.

So, while Sunday’s 28-19 victory over the rebuilding Chicago Bears at Soldier Field gave the Packers the title of the NFL’s winningest franchise in history — they now have one more win than the Bears, who stand at 786 — the triumph was more noteworthy in the present for the fact that each aspect of the operation helped keep the season alive during the fourth quarter.

“The fourth quarter is winning time,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the Packers scored 18 points in the final 15 minutes and improved to 5-8. “And we played our best in the fourth quarter — put together some really nice drives on offense and had two big stops (on defense).”

Here’s all that happened — in all three phases — during the fourth quarter to turn what could have been a quit-on-the-season defeat at the hands of the now 3-10 Bears into a victory:

• Trailing 19-10 to start the quarter, rookie wide receiver Christian Watson caught a crucial 15-yard completion on third-and-7 to start the drive, then drew a 38-yard pass-interference penalty to set up a 21-yard AJ Dillon touchdown run to pull the Packers to within two points;

• Dean Lowry blocked Cairo Santos’ 40-yard field-goal attempt with 11 minutes, 40 seconds to play to keep the Bears’ lead at 19-17;

• Mason Crosby booted a go-ahead 32-yard field goal through blustery conditions after Lowry’s block to make it 20-19;

• Jaire Alexander intercepted a Justin Fields pass with the Bears threatening to reclaim the lead — and, in the process, bounced back from getting cooked not once but twice on deep balls to Equanimeous St. Brown (56 yards) and N'Keal Harry (49 yards) earlier in the game;

• Watson jetted up the sideline for a 46-yard touchdown on an end around coming out of the 2-minute warning to make 26-19;

• Marcedes Lewis caught the ensuing wide-open 2-point conversion to give Green Bay a two-score lead;

• and Keisean Nixon delivered a victory-clinching interception with 44 seconds to go to seal yet another win for the self-proclaimed Bears owner Rodgers, who’s now 25-5 all-time against his favorite rivals.

“I told the guys in the locker room (after the game), ‘We’ve played good enough to beat anybody in the league, and at times, we’ve played poor enough to lose to just about anybody,’” Rodgers said. “Our highs have been pretty solid.

“It was a competitive game, but (we) definitely didn't want to be walking in here losing to the Bears.”

Early on, it looked like that was exactly what the Packers were going to do against a Bears team that had either traded away or lost to injury its best players — outside of Fields, whose 55-yard touchdown run gave the Bears a 10-0 lead and whose deep ball to St. Brown set up David Montgomery’s 7-yard touchdown run to make it 16-3.

“I think momentum is a real thing in this league and when it’s not going good for you, it’s easy to — or it could be easy to — fold the tents,” said LaFleur, who’d never lost back-to-back regular-season games as head coach but had presided over seven losses in eight games until Sunday’s win. “And we never want to allow that type of thinking to come into our brains. But, I do think there’s a human element to it as well.

“But I’m just super proud of our guys, to be resilient and truly embody and embrace that one-play mindset and battle right to the end and give the energy and the attitude and the effort that we need to come out on top.”

One of those one plays was Watson’s 14-yard, fourth-down touchdown with 17 seconds left until halftime that sent the Packers to the locker room only down 16-10 despite their inauspicious start to the game.

But the even more memorable play was the touchdown run, which offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich hounded LaFleur to call and which Rodgers apparently was convinced would be a touchdown even before he relayed the call to his teammates in the huddle.

“All he said was, ‘After you score, we’re going to do this,’” said Watson, who now has eight touchdowns — seven receiving, one rushing — over the past four games. “All I heard was ‘score,’ and that’s what I did.”

Before running the play, Rodgers actually went to the sideline and asked LaFleur during the 2-minute warning if Watson broke into the open as Rodgers expected, if Watson should go down near the goal line instead of scoring to run more clock. With the Bears still having all three of their time outs, LaFleur replied that Watson should score.

And lo and behold, he did.

“I expected (the Bears defense) to play some man coverage, so at the last second I ran over to the sideline to verify we weren’t in a Rolodex situation where we wanted to not score. And I think Matt was maybe a little surprised by the question,” Rodgers recounted. “I said, ‘Hey, if this comes out of the gate, do you want him to score or not?’ And he said ‘Score.’ (He) might have said, ‘Go down first and score.’

“I just came in (to the huddle) and said, ‘Don’t worry about going down if this comes out of the gate.’ When I came off the handoff to the fake to AJ and I felt like the whole side of the line was over there, I figured it was probably going to be a good play.”

Added Watson: “I think we just continue to show ourselves and show everybody what we’re truly capable of when we’re executing as well as we can, obviously we’re a really, really good football team.”

Of course, one win does not a turnaround make, as the Packers know full well after they followed a seemingly season-turning Nov. 13 win over Dallas with losses to Tennessee and Philadelphia.

On top of that, as of Sunday night, nine NFC teams had better records than the Packers in the race for one of the conference’s seven playoff spots: Philadelphia, Minnesota, Dallas, San Francisco, the New York Giants, Washington, Seattle, Tampa Bay and Detroit, which is 5-7 and currently holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on the Packers. Atlanta, at 5-8, also has the same record as Green Bay.

But the mathematical postseason possibilities weren’t the Packers concern on this day. Beating their oldest rivals in a game they had to have was enough.

“They battled and made it hard on us, and we had to go earn it. That’s not always easy to do,” LaFleur said. “It comes down to the execution. We obviously, throughout the course of the season, have not been doing it consistently enough, but we made enough plays down the stretch in order to come out on top.”