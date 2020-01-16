Finally on the same page after players-only meeting, Packers defense aims to slow 49ers potent offense

“As we were going through the plays, it became evident that certain guys in certain position groups thought they were doing the right thing and certain guys from other position groups thought they were doing the right thing,” Martinez recounted. “Throughout the whole time we were watching, it was like, ‘Oh, I thought I was supposed to be doing this.’ ‘Oh, well, I thought I was supposed to be doing this.’ It got to the point where it was like, ‘OK, let’s get on the same page, get on the same thought process.’ Each day through practice, we kept improving it and improving it, and it’s been excelling every week since then.”

For defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, the fact that the players called the meeting sent a very clear message.

“When your players, especially your better players, are your leaders, I think that’s when you’re building it up the right way,” Pettine said Friday.

“That’s a big part of the growth of the room. Certainly, we were all accountable. I certainly didn’t coach well enough at times, and the assistants, we all agreed when we talked about it, there were assumptions we’d made that the guys had down and same with communicating to each other. We just reached the point where we were like, ‘You know what? We’re not going to make any assumptions.’