GREEN BAY — Told what Davante Adams had said about him in advance of Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Randall Cobb cringed.

Not that Green Bay Packers veteran wide receiver didn’t appreciate the compliment or take it in the manner Adams intended it. He just knew it might go viral and draw undesired attention.

“That sounds like a catchy phrase,” Cobb said Thursday. “That sounds like some clickbait.”

So what exactly did Adams say on Wednesday? This: “Randall’s been a Bear-killer for a while around here. I know they’re worried about what he can bring. He played really well in that first game. Obviously, we’re going to need more of that out of him.”

All facts.

Two of the most memorable plays of Cobb’s career — a 48-yard, fourth-down, last-minute touchdown catch to beat the Bears and clinch a playoff berth in the 2013 regular-season finale, and a 75-yard fourth-quarter touchdown catch-and-run to cap the Packers’ 24-23 come-from-behind win over the Bears in this year’s season opener — came against Chicago. And in his eight-year career, Cobb has caught more passes (61) for more yards (855) and more touchdowns (nine) against the Bears than he has against any other team.

Cobb’s 2018 season has been a disappointment because of a lingering hamstring injury, which cost him six of the next seven games after his huge game against the Bears in the opener (nine receptions, 142 yards), but Adams was right to point out that the Packers will need Cobb to contribute in a big way Sunday. Not that Cobb gets up for the Bears more than he does any other team.

“Not really, to be honest with you,” Cobb said. “It’s a division game, and you know how important those games are. But I don’t really have any clickbait for you.”

Extra points

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland missed his second straight day of practice and his status for Sunday is unclear because of a personal matter. Breeland posted on social media that a close friend of his had died unexpectedly. “I kind of told him, ‘Look, take the time you need and necessary,’ ” interim coach Joe Philbin said. “It’s obviously a unique situation. Hopefully he gets back soon.” … There was good news/bad news on the offensive line — left guard Lane Taylor (foot) was able to practice in full but right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) sat out again and appears unlikely to play. … Defensive tackle Kenny Clark (elbow) did not practice for the second straight day and his status for Sunday is uncertain.