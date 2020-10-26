Filling in for an injured Aaron Jones, ‘important, important’ Jamaal Williams delivers for Packers

HOUSTON — Aaron Rodgers realized how he sounded. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has heaped so much praise on No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams already this season that he’s resorting to reruns.
But in the wake of Sunday’s 35-20 victory over the Houston Texans, Rodgers couldn’t help himself. Not after watching Williams step into the breach with starting running back Aaron Jones inactive with a calf injury and set the tone offensively with 19 carries for 77 yards, four receptions for 37 yards and a rushing touchdown.
After transforming his body during a rigorous offseason individual working program and showing appreciable improvement in his game as a receiver upon arriving for training camp, the fun-loving, free-spirited Williams was so effective Sunday that the No. 3 running back, rookie AJ Dillon, scarcely played (five carries, 11 yards) and practice-squad call-up Dexter Williams saw action only on special teams.
From his first carry of the game (a 5-yard run) to his first catch (a 17-yard gain that had a 15-yard personal foul tacked on for Texans safety Justin Reid’s helmet-to-helmet hit — a hit that knocked the helmet off of Williams, who popped up with a primal scream — it was clear that any drop-off from Jones would be minimal.
“I mean, I love Jamaal. Jamaal is such an important part of our team in so many facets,” Rodgers said afterward. “Not just the physical, on-the-field stuff you see, where he’s extremely talented. As you saw, the first catch-and-run that got us going early was such a smooth play by him. To hands-catch it like nothing, turn up the field — maybe (that’s) something he might not have as smooth last year.
“Again, I’ve said this a lot, but I’m bringing it up time and time again because I just think he deserves so much credit for what he did in the offseason to get himself in this position. He’s such a talented guy. He obviously brings so much outside of the physical — the energy, the swag, the dancing moves that we all can try and copy or marvel at. He’s an important, important part of what we’re doing.
“With ‘Jonesy’ not being able to go today, with him being able to step up and play the way he played was not surprising, but I don’t want to belittle it at all. It’s a really, really important part of what happened today, was him in there pass protecting, running the football tough, having some timely catches. And you love seeing him get that touchdown at the end.”
Jones, who had felt discomfort in his calf on Thursday during practice and was held out of practice on Friday, had believed that he could play through the injury. But while Jones traveled to Houston with the team on Saturday — unlike injured left tackle David Bakhtiari, who did not make the trip — the Packers’ medical and coaching staffs opted to play it safe with the minor injury and deactivate Jones.
Having a backup who could start for a host of other teams made that decision easier.
“Jamaal is a starter in our mind,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “We feel like we have two (starters), and we feel like we have a great young talent in AJ Dillon. So, we’re really fortunate to have three guys that are capable of carrying the load.
“Jamaal does so much not only as a runner, but in the passing game, whether it’s going out of the backfield catching ball and in protection. He’s always consistent and we know we can always count on him.”
Adams gets going
Davante Adams didn’t want to say anything as it was unfolding, but even he struggled to understand why the Texans opted to stay in their man-to-man coverage and not double- and triple-team him.
“I didn’t even want to speak that up into the universe,” Adams said after catching 13 passes for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns. “I enjoy my one-on-ones. Those are fun.”
He certainly enjoyed them on Sunday, as the Texans, despite losing two defensive backs to injuries during the game, insisted on spending the majority of the day trying to cover Adams 1-on-1 — even after he caught eight passes for 114 yards and a touchdown before halftime.
Of Rodgers’ 10 completions that didn’t go to Adams, the only other receptions by a wide receiver were the two catches for 6 yards, including a 1-yard touchdown, by Malik Taylor. Why the Texans didn’t decide to force the Packers to beat them with another wideout — especially with No. 2 receiver Allen Lazard still on injured reserve following core muscle surgery — is a mystery. Rodgers thought it was a result of Texans defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver using a blitz-heavy game plan, thinking he could pressure Rodgers into mistakes the way the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a week earlier.
“They did (adjust their coverage) a couple times, but I felt like it was later in the game where we’d already hit some,” Rodgers said. “I think (a game like) last week, that can help and hurt sometimes opposing defenses. Because you saw obviously the pressure that Tampa brought affected us. We struggled with it. But every defense is built differently and personnel is different. They tried to bring some pressure at various times, and I felt like we had a pretty good day making them pay. Because when you’ve got a 1-on-1 and Davante, it is kind of feast-or-famine (for the defense). Today we made those plays count.”
Line dancing
Without Bakhtiari, who missed the game with a chest injury — just the seventh regular-season game out of a possible 118 in his eight-year career — after being ruled out on Saturday, LaFleur decided to move usual starting right tackle Billy Turner to left tackle and start Rick Wagner at right tackle.
Wagner, who was forced into the lineup at left tackle against the Buccaneers following Bakhtiari’s injury, hadn’t played that position since his college days at the University of Wisconsin. But Turner’s left-tackle experience wasn’t much better: He’d only started there once in an NFL game before Sunday.
Nonetheless, Rodgers was scarcely pressured on his 34 dropbacks, throwing two balls away intentionally by unofficial count and not absorbing a sack after being under siege for much of last week’s loss to Tampa Bay. The Texans finished with just one quarterback hit in the official box score, and former University of Wisconsin star J.J. Watt was denied the 100th sack of his career, remaining stuck on 99.
“I’m really happy the way those guys played,” Rodgers said of the offensive line. “I think Matt did a really good job this week of setting a game plan that could get those guys comfortable from the start of the game. We wanted to run the ball early and wanted to give those guys some help. Obviously J.J. is such a talented player, we didn’t want let him get going and be able to kind of tee off.
“We did a nice job getting those guys help, but there were multiple time where there was one on ones, five across the line, five guys blocking and those guys held up, to have no sacks. I really didn’t get touched a whole lot today, only had to really slip out of one. It was a nice, clean day up front. Those guys deserve a lot of credit and they’ve played really, really well all year. Five of the six games to have zero or one sack is pretty impressive.”
Fan appreciation
The Texans allowed 12,618 fans to attend Sunday’s game, and a host of them turned out to be clad in green-and-gold rooting for the visitors — and Rodgers noticed.
“It’s been such a strange year, coming out to so many stadiums without fans,” he said. “To run onto the field this afternoon and to hear the ovation was special. It really was. Because you miss that feeling. I know we had some Packers fans last week in Tampa, but this was a big number. And hearing the ‘Go Pack Go!’ chants, it was like normal game almost, where you’re up a few scores on a team late in the game and a lot of the home fans have left and it’s just our Packers fans yelling out ‘Go Pack Go!’
“It’s a thing I don’t take for granted, and I enjoy and have enjoyed for over a decade. I just love hearing it, love walking off the field in a road game with our fans in the stands. It’s just something that I’ll never forget.”
Photos: Green Bay Packers get back on track with victory over Houston Texans

Packers 35, Texans 20
