Filling in for an injured Aaron Jones, ‘important, important’ Jamaal Williams delivers for Packers

“I’m really happy the way those guys played,” Rodgers said of the offensive line. “I think Matt did a really good job this week of setting a game plan that could get those guys comfortable from the start of the game. We wanted to run the ball early and wanted to give those guys some help. Obviously J.J. is such a talented player, we didn’t want let him get going and be able to kind of tee off.

“We did a nice job getting those guys help, but there were multiple time where there was one on ones, five across the line, five guys blocking and those guys held up, to have no sacks. I really didn’t get touched a whole lot today, only had to really slip out of one. It was a nice, clean day up front. Those guys deserve a lot of credit and they’ve played really, really well all year. Five of the six games to have zero or one sack is pretty impressive.”

Fan appreciation

The Texans allowed 12,618 fans to attend Sunday’s game, and a host of them turned out to be clad in green-and-gold rooting for the visitors — and Rodgers noticed.