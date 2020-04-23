Feeling the ‘Love,’ Packers trade up, pick Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent in Utah State quarterback Jordan Love

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers spent part of his Thursday evening with his old teammate A.J. Hawk and ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee, taking part in a live YouTube broadcast. At one point, the conversation turned to all the alluring wide receiver prospects this year and whether the Green Bay Packers two-time NFL MVP quarterback might be getting a new pass-catching target in the first round of the NFL Draft.
“Well,” Rodgers said, “we haven't picked a (offensive) skill player in the first round in 15 years. So that would be kind of cool.”
His heir apparent surely wasn’t what he had in mind.
Not only did Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst boldly select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, he traded up four spots from No. 30 to No. 26 to do so. He sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins (No. 136 overall) to make the move, which will almost surely define his tenure as GM, just as Ron Wolf’s trade for Brett Favre and Ted Thompson’s decision to draft Rodgers in 2005 defined theirs.
It’s also now reasonable to wonder if Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, will finish his career with the Packers or wind up elsewhere like Favre, Tom Brady and other great QBs have.
Including the 2020 season, Rodgers is under contract for four more years after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018 with two years remaining on his existing deal. The salary-cap hit of moving on from him before the end of the 2021 season would be devastating, so barring injury, the Packers would seem to be planning on at least a two-year apprenticeship for the talented-but-raw Love.
But if the Packers did decide to sever ties with Rodgers after having Love as his understudy for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers would actually gain salary cap space in 2022, as Rodgers would count $17 million in dead cap money but his $25 million salary would be wiped off the books.
Gutekunst was set to address reporters late Thursday night, but in a pre-NFL scouting combine Q&A session with beat writers in late February, he made it clear he would not shy away from taking a quarterback he — ahem — loved.
“Aaron didn’t play for three years and for three years people were probably saying, ‘Well, that was a total waste,'” Gutekunst said at the time. “I just don’t think developing a young quarterback is (ever) a waste. You just don’t know when the time is going to be when you’re going to need him. ... I know this — if you make it a priority to develop quarterbacks I think it’s going to be a positive for your organization.”
That last offensive skill player Rodgers was referencing in his conversation with Hawk and McAfee, of course, was Rodgers himself in that 2005 NFL Draft. He wound up sitting the bench for three years behind Favre, then took over as the starter in 2008 when Favre retired, unretired and was ultimately traded to the New York Jets by then-GM Ted Thompson, who’d selected Rodgers with his very first draft pick as GM.
Speaking in an interview on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” earlier this offseason, Rodgers insisted that he wouldn’t be bothered by the team picking a quarterback early.
“Look, I’m realistic; I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career,” Rodgers said at the time. “I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my play.
“We’ve drafted guys over the years. My first year starting we drafted two quarterbacks in 2008. We’ve drafted various guys over the years. I understand the business and the nature of it. I’d obviously love to bring guys in that are going to be able to play and compete right away. I understand it’s a business. I wouldn’t have a problem.”
With needs at wide receiver, tight end, inside linebacker and on the offensive and defensive lines, Gutekunst chose to invest in the quarterback position instead of filling the existing holes on his roster. After going 13-3 under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur and reaching the NFC Championship Game last year but making only a handful of inexpensive additions in veteran free agency, he now will have to try to fill those gaps in the roster with his second- and third-round picks.
As a first-year starter in 2018, Love completed 64% of his passes and threw 32 touchdown passes against six interceptions. Last year, after a coaching change, the departure of nine offensive starters, injuries on the offensive line and inconsistency at the receiver position, Love’s completion percentage (61.9) and touchdown pass total (20) went down while his interceptions (17) went up.
The Packers’ interest in Love was well-known after they conducted a virtual interview with him earlier this month, which meant they almost certainly would have brought him to Green Bay for one of their 30 pre-draft visits had the COVID-19 pandemic not forced those visits to be canceled league-wide. A year ago, Gutekunst used one of his visits on Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, who wound up going in the second round (No. 42 overall) to the Denver Broncos — two picks before the Packers might have taken him.
Now, Gutekunst has pulled the trigger on a move that will likely make or break his time as GM, and may mark the beginning of the end of Rodgers’ time in Green Bay.
Asked earlier this week in a conference call with Wisconsin reporters about whether he’d discussed the possibility of picking a quarterback with Rodgers, Gutekunst replied, “To be honest with you, I know that we’ve had some conversations about different personnel issues and things along the way. But I don’t know if we’ve particularly talked about that. But he understands it.
“Obviously with his experience, being drafted when Brett was here, and (in 2008) we drafted a couple quarterbacks, Brian Brohm and Matt Flynn. It’s part of the business and he understands your intent. He’s really focused I think on doing something here legacy wise and I really appreciate that and certainly we’re going to do everything we can to put guys around him to accomplish those things.”
