Feeling the ‘Love,’ Packers trade up, pick Aaron Rodgers’ heir apparent in Utah State quarterback Jordan Love

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers spent part of his Thursday evening with his old teammate A.J. Hawk and ex-NFL punter Pat McAfee, taking part in a live YouTube broadcast. At one point, the conversation turned to all the alluring wide receiver prospects this year and whether the Green Bay Packers two-time NFL MVP quarterback might be getting a new pass-catching target in the first round of the NFL Draft.

“Well,” Rodgers said, “we haven't picked a (offensive) skill player in the first round in 15 years. So that would be kind of cool.”

His heir apparent surely wasn’t what he had in mind.

Not only did Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst boldly select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, he traded up four spots from No. 30 to No. 26 to do so. He sent a fourth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins (No. 136 overall) to make the move, which will almost surely define his tenure as GM, just as Ron Wolf’s trade for Brett Favre and Ted Thompson’s decision to draft Rodgers in 2005 defined theirs.

It’s also now reasonable to wonder if Rodgers, who turns 37 in December, will finish his career with the Packers or wind up elsewhere like Favre, Tom Brady and other great QBs have.