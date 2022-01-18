Feeling all kinds of healthy optimism, Packers prep for beat-up 49ers

GREEN BAY — The San Francisco 49ers’ best pass rusher is in the concussion protocol and another defensive line starter has a high ankle sprain. Their quarterback is dealing with shoulder and thumb injuries on his right (throwing) arm. Both members of their dynamic inside linebacker duo, while expected to play, were limited in practice Tuesday. And their best full-fledged running back is dealing with a knee injury.
Meanwhile, 2,200 miles away, the Green Bay Packers had every player on their 53-man roster, save one, participating in their practice: left tackle David Bakhtiari, whose absence was once again termed “load management” as he gets his surgically repaired left knee ready for Saturday night’s NFC divisional playoff game with the 49ers at Lambeau Field.
Yes, while other playoff teams are dealing with more injuries that they accumulated during the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs, the Packers continue to get healthier at a time of the year when that rarely, if ever, happens.
And while Packers coach Matt LaFleur is sticking to his favorite clichés about taking it one day at a time and seeing where each player is after a day’s work — “You guys get tired of me saying it,” LaFleur even acknowledged to reporters — it’s looking more and more like the Packers will have virtually every key player at their disposal at kickoff at 7:15 p.m. Saturday.
Here’s a player-by-player look at where each of the Packers’ key players stood with their injuries on Tuesday:
• Bakhtiari (knee): After playing 27 snaps in the regular-season finale at Detroit — his first game action since tearing the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice — the Packers’ biggest concern with Bakhtiari beyond his overall health is their five-time All-Pro left tackle’s wind. Presumably, Bakhtiari will practice on Wednesday and Thursday, and then the question will be whether he can make it through an entire game without needing a breather. If he does need one, backup Yosh Nijman stands ready.
• Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (toe): For all the attention paid to his pinkie toe, it appears to have run wee-wee-wee all the way to full health. Rodgers scarcely practiced after injuring the toe while working out during his COVID-19 quarantine in early November, but he’s expected to practice all week long, something felt impossible a few weeks ago. He’s also stopped taking pain-killing injections in the toe, another encouraging sign.
• Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back): Out since suffering a shoulder injury on Oct. 3 while making a tackle against Pittsburgh, Alexander was limited in practice Tuesday but LaFleur said he’s “hopeful” about both Alexander and Smith, who hasn’t played since an 18-snap cameo in the Sept. 12 season opener and has yet to be activated from injured reserve. Both appear to be trending toward seeing at least rotational action against the 49ers. “We’ll see how they react through the course of the week,” LaFleur said. “But certainly, that would be a great bonus for us if they’re able to go on Saturday.” The concern with both players? How they’ll handle full-speed in-game contact as they come back from their injuries.
• Right tackle Billy Turner (knee): Out since suffering a knee injury against Chicago on Dec. 12, Turner was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and appears to have benefited greatly from the time off. One of the team’s tough guys, it’s hard to imagine him not suiting up Saturday. If he can’t go or reinjures the knee, the Packers feel good about veteran backup Dennis Kelly there.
• Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow): Both inactive for the regular-season finale in Detroit, they almost certainly would have played if something meaningful had been on the line. Instead, both got two full weeks of healing and were full go at Tuesday’s practice. “I definitely feel like I have fresh legs,” Jones said afterward. “The value (is), you feel like you can be a step faster, and take a little bit more contact. You’ve had time to get your body back up underneath you.”
• Wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle): Having vowed to return faster than diagnosed from the core muscle surgery he underwent after suffering the injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28, Cobb is still on IR but was apparently all systems go at practice. In fact, Cobb had actually pushed to play against the Lions before LaFleur told him to save himself for the playoffs.
• Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus (biceps): The veteran edge rusher, who came over from the Houston Texans after being cut, was thought to be done for the year after rupturing his biceps Nov. 14 against Seattle. Instead, he surprised even LaFleur by practicing during the playoff bye week, and the coach said Mercilus may indeed play against the 49ers. “Certainly, he would be a guy that we’d be ecstatic to get back out there on the grass on Saturday,” LaFleur said. Added Jones: “It’s like I stepped into a time machine. I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody come back this fast off of a biceps.’”
• Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and nickelback Chandon Sullivan (knee): The only two players to leave the Lions game with injuries, both were taking part in practice Tuesday, with Valdes-Scantling, the offense’s speedy deep threat, listed as limited. Sullivan isn’t even on the injury report and gives the suddenly crowded cornerback depth chart all kind of combination options.
Across the country, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was hoping to have defensive end Nick Bosa cleared from the concussion he suffered in Sunday’s NFC wild card win at Dallas; limiting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in practice because of his injuries; and crossing his fingers inside linebackers Dre Greenlaw (who missed 14 games earlier in the year before returning at the end of the regular season) and Fred Warner (who suffered an ankle injury against Dallas) will be close to 100%.
“I think the biggest thing on this week is going to be about recovery,” said Shanahan, whose team didn’t practice until 5 p.m. Pacific time on Tuesday. “We’ll slow most of the stuff down. I doubt we get many full-speed reps in this week. The main thing is we’ve just had two real physical games and a short week here, especially (with) traveling. I’ll take it pretty easy on the guys this week.”
Even if those key 49ers pieces aren’t totally healthy, Rodgers cautioned the Packers can’t assume their healthy outlook is as big of an advantage as they’d like it to be.
“They were without them for much of that game against Dallas, and there wasn’t a tremendous drop off,” Rodgers said of Bosa and Warner. “Those guys are incredible players, All-Pro caliber players, but they’re a very deep team and over the years have overcome a lot of injuries at specific positions. And that’s given them depth to fall back on should some of their super-stud players go down.
“If they’re on the field, we’ve got to account for them. If they’re off the field, they’re going to have guys in there that are pretty damn talented, too. We’ll be ready for whoever’s ready Saturday night.”
LIVE: Head Coach Matt LaFleur meets with the media following #MINvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/A7Wnjdo1Xa— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 3, 2022
LIVE: @AaronRodgers12 meets with the media following #MINvsGB 🎥 https://t.co/Vv5sIMSFry— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 3, 2022