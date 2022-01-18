Feeling all kinds of healthy optimism, Packers prep for beat-up 49ers

• Right tackle Billy Turner (knee): Out since suffering a knee injury against Chicago on Dec. 12, Turner was a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and appears to have benefited greatly from the time off. One of the team’s tough guys, it’s hard to imagine him not suiting up Saturday. If he can’t go or reinjures the knee, the Packers feel good about veteran backup Dennis Kelly there.

• Running back Aaron Jones (knee) and inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (elbow): Both inactive for the regular-season finale in Detroit, they almost certainly would have played if something meaningful had been on the line. Instead, both got two full weeks of healing and were full go at Tuesday’s practice. “I definitely feel like I have fresh legs,” Jones said afterward. “The value (is), you feel like you can be a step faster, and take a little bit more contact. You’ve had time to get your body back up underneath you.”

• Wide receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle): Having vowed to return faster than diagnosed from the core muscle surgery he underwent after suffering the injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28, Cobb is still on IR but was apparently all systems go at practice. In fact, Cobb had actually pushed to play against the Lions before LaFleur told him to save himself for the playoffs.