Fearing the worst, Packers believe they’ve lost all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to season-ending knee injury, source says

The Packers might have been interested in veteran tackle Jared Veldheer, who joined the team last season and filled in well for veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga during the team’s win at Detroit in the regular-season finale and again in the team’s NFC divisional playoff win over Seattle two weeks later. But the 33-year-old Veldheer, who has 120 career games of regular-season NFL experience (113 starts) but had been out of football all year, signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Thursday morning.

Extra points

Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, whom the Packers claimed on waivers from Seattle on Wednesday, practiced with the team and LaFleur said Harrison could play against the Bears. “That’s a big-time pickup for us, especially this late in the season. That doesn’t happen very often,” LaFleur said. “He will potentially be suiting up Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes. I think that’s always hard to ask of somebody. But then again, you’re dealing with a true pro, a vet that’s been around and seen a lot.” …No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) practiced in full on Thursday and appears on track to play against the Bears. … Defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion) missed his second straight practice while tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) was able to practice on a limited basis for the second day in a row. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) did not practice. … To make room for Harrison on the roster, the Packers released defensive tackle Anthony Rush.