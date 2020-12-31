Fearing the worst, Packers believe they’ve lost all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari to season-ending knee injury, source says

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers’ road to Super Bowl LV got significantly more difficult Thursday evening as the team learned the knee injury franchise left tackle David Bakhitiari suffered during practice earlier in the day is likely a season-ending ACL tear.
NFL Network first reported the Packers believed Bakhtiari’s injury was a torn ACL, and a source confirmed the team does indeed fear the worst following initial tests after practice. One Packers player who was on the field at the time was surprised by the news because the injury did not appear serious as the time, he said.
Bakhtiari was added to the team’s injury report with what it listed as a knee injury shortly after practice and was listed as a “limited” participant. The injury report did not include — nor is required to include — any further information beyond that. Reporters who attended Thursday’s practice said Bakhtiari’s injury didn’t occur during the time open to the media.
Coach Matt LaFleur spoke with reporters before Thursday’s practice and is not slated to speak to the media again until after Friday’s workout. Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t asked about Bakhtiari during his weekly Q&A session with reporters late Thursday afternoon, when the severity of the injury wasn’t widely known.
Bakhtiari, 29, signed a four-year, $103.5 million contract extension on Nov. 15 that made him the NFL’s highest-paid offensive lineman. The deal included a $30 million signing bonus and ties him to the team through the 2024 season.
Asked last week what having a top-flight left tackle such as Bakhtiari does for the offense, Hackett replied: “It allows the offensive coordinator to sleep well at night, along with the quarterback. To have a guy like David there, you can secure that blind side for a quarterback. It’s just a great sense of relief.
“He steps up to the challenge every day. He’s a true pro. He’s good in the run game, good in pass protection. It just allows you to do some more things, maybe be a little more aggressive. It’s great. To have that left side is unbelievable. It’s a security. It’s a comfort level. He’s great. He’s awesome.”
Named to his third Pro Bowl last week, Bakhtiari is a four-time All-Pro who is expected to garner his fifth selection after the season. His injury comes during a season filled with line shuffling since veteran right guard Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending ACL tear in the Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota.
The Packers enter Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago with an NFC-best 12-3 record and knowing they can lock up the conference’s No. 1 playoff seed — and the lone first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason that come with it — with a win. They could also gain the No. 1 seed with a loss if the San Francisco 49ers beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
How the Packers will reshuffle their offensive line yet again remains to be seen.
When Bakhtiari missed three games earlier this season with broken ribs suffered on Oct. 18 in a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Packers started Billy Turner at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Corey Linsley at center, Lucas Patrick at right guard and ex-University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Rick Wagner at right tackle.
When Bakhtiari went down against the Buccaneers, Wagner stepped in at left tackle to finish the game but struggled. Wagner is coming off a less serious knee injury of his own, suffered last Sunday night against the Tennessee Titans, and he may not be available against the Bears, either. Wagner was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice after not taking part in Wednesday’s walk-through, but whether Wagner can be ready for Sunday is unclear.
The Packers just got Linsley back last week after he missed three games with a MCL tear in his left knee.
“I think having Corey back last week was a good thing for everybody,” offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said Wednesday. “He’s pretty special when it comes to getting everyone on the same page. I think with ‘12’ feels the most comfortable with him. But everyone’s got to stay ready.”
Jenkins, whose primary position is left guard, has lined up at left tackle, right tackle and center throughout this season, as injuries all along the line have plagued the unit all year. According to Pro Football Focus, Jenkins has played 635 snaps this season at left guard, 297 at center while Linsley was sidelined, 32 at right tackle and 27 at left tackle.
A second-round pick last year out of Mississippi State, Jenkins was selected as a starter to the NFC Pro Bowl squad along with Bakhtiari last week.
“It just speaks to what a talented player he is,” Stenavich said when asked about Jenkins’ selection. “It’s cool that people have taken notice because you see it every day working with the guy. And you know what kind of work ethic he has and how special of a player he is
“But as he knows, he’s still got his best football ahead of him. He’s still got a long ways to go to be the most complete player that he can be. So I’m excited for his future because he can still improve lot.
If Wagner can’t play, the Packers seem to have limited options.
They could move Turner from right guard to right tackle, shift the ultra-versatile Jenkins to left tackle, play Patrick at right guard and play rookie Jon Runyan at left guard. Beyond that, their next linemen up are young tackle Yosh Nijman, who remains a developmental prospect, and rookie sixth-round pick Simon Stepaniak, a guard who is coming off an ACL tear during his final college season at Indiana and was activated from the physically unable to perform list earlier this month.
The Packers might have been interested in veteran tackle Jared Veldheer, who joined the team last season and filled in well for veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga during the team’s win at Detroit in the regular-season finale and again in the team’s NFC divisional playoff win over Seattle two weeks later. But the 33-year-old Veldheer, who has 120 career games of regular-season NFL experience (113 starts) but had been out of football all year, signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Thursday morning.
Extra points
Defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison, whom the Packers claimed on waivers from Seattle on Wednesday, practiced with the team and LaFleur said Harrison could play against the Bears. “That’s a big-time pickup for us, especially this late in the season. That doesn’t happen very often,” LaFleur said. “He will potentially be suiting up Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes. I think that’s always hard to ask of somebody. But then again, you’re dealing with a true pro, a vet that’s been around and seen a lot.” …No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams (quadriceps) practiced in full on Thursday and appears on track to play against the Bears. … Defensive end Kingsley Keke (concussion) missed his second straight practice while tight end Jace Sternberger (concussion) was able to practice on a limited basis for the second day in a row. … Tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) did not practice. … To make room for Harrison on the roster, the Packers released defensive tackle Anthony Rush.
