Fall football forecast: Maybe the NFL plays, but no other levels amid the COVID-19 pandemic

And to understand the importance of prep football in Texas, you can watch “Friday Night Lights” or just think of hockey in our state and spread it out over a space that is 229% larger than Minnesota. Football is even bigger in Texas than hockey is in Minnesota.

All of these developments raise two questions:

Will there be football this fall?

Should there be football this fall?

There are three categories of football to address.

The first is nonrevenue football — youth leagues, middle schools, high schools, smaller colleges. These are teams that can’t afford to place their players in a bubble. A high school player not only could spread the virus to his teammates, he could carry the virus home to his family. For football teams with no major financial incentive to play, why would you take the risk of getting people sick, and perhaps getting sued?

The second category is revenue-producing college teams. They could be better prepared to keep their players within some kind of functional bubble, and they have financial incentive to play, but can they ask players to risk their health for an institution that refuses to pay them?