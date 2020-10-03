Falcons set to face Packers with 5 defensive starters hurting

Losing Jarrett, the team's best defensive lineman, to a hip injury in the fourth quarter last week was a big blow for a pass rush that was almost nonexistent as Bears quarterback Nick Foles led a late rally. Jarrett returned as a limited participant Friday, but McKinley (groin) and Allen (elbow), both of whom missed the Chicago game entirely, have not been able to go. Neal was added to the injury report this week with a sore hamstring and hasn't practiced.

Sheffield was sidelined the first three games with a foot injury, but he has been a full participant in practice this week. He will start at left cornerback in Terrell's spot.

"He brings speed, he brings ball awareness, he brings toughness, and we've certainly been missing him," defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said. "To get our guy back, Sheff, is certainly a joyous day for all of us."

The Packers, led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers, have yet to commit a turnover. The Falcons have five takeaways, three coming in the first quarter against Dallas on forced fumbles by Oluokun.

"You've got to force them," coach Dan Quinn said. "The quarterback's not going to make a simple mistake where it's a misread of a coverage or an overthrown ball. He's too accurate for that, too smart for that, so you've got to be deliberate in taking your shots and forcing them."