Faith rewarded: Ex-DII receiver Malik Taylor makes Packers' roster

"He was traveling sometimes 50 miles every other day just to get treatment from this specialist in Grand Rapids," Annese said. "It was pretty incredible how determined he was. He never wavered, continually worked."

Taylor signed with Tampa Bay after the 2019 draft, but the Packers picked him up after the Buccaneers released him. Taylor believes his experience on Green Bay's practice squad last year helped him this summer.

"He's extremely talented," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. "He's got to put it all together and take what he does on a daily basis on the practice field and it's got to transition to the game field. We're excited about what he can bring to our offense. He'll get his opportunity."

Taylor plans to make the most of that chance. That was evident in the way he reacted to the news he had made the team.

"I thought the feeling I (would) have is, you know, I made it, it's like a big weight off my shoulders," Taylor said. "But it really wasn't that feeling. It was more of another flame lit inside of me. It's just another level of motion, another level of determination, and I'm just ready to attack this thing."

