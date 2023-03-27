GREEN BAY — At some point, perhaps Aaron Rodgers and Brian Gutekunst will divulge exactly what was said during the four-time NFL MVP quarterback’s January exit interview following the Green Bay Packers’ season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions a few days prior.

But based on what Gutekunst, the Packers sixth-year general manager, told reporters Monday at the annual NFL Meetings at the Arizona Biltmore luxury resort in Phoenix, that was the last time he and his iconic quarterback actually spoke — despite what Gutekunst said were the “many times” he tried to communicate with Rodgers.

And at least partly because of that lack of communication — a failure that Gutekunst made crystal clear was, in his version of events, not for a lack of effort on the organization’s part — the Packers are continuing to move forward with trying to trade Rodgers to the New York Jets and installing 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love as the team’s new starting quarterback.

“After the season, we had a good conversation, and we were going to have some follow-up conversations. And our inability to reach him or for him to respond in any way, I think at that point, I had to do my job,” Gutekunst said Monday afternoon in a conversation with a small group of reporters. “(We had to) reach (an) understanding that a trade could be possible and see who was interested. But ‘shopping’ was never really part of that.”

Speaking in his only extensive public comments this offseason during a March 14 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said that he emerged from his darkness retreat in southern Oregon to learn that the Packers had begun “shopping” him and that led to his decision to declare his “intention” to play for the Jets.

“Everything I was told during the week I was in Green Bay (after the season) was, ‘Take as long as you want,” and, ‘We want you to retire a Packer. (If) you want to come back and play, obviously the door is wide open,’” Rodgers said on March 14. “That was the information I was going on.

“Now, when I came out of the darkness, something changed. I’m not exactly sure what that was, but something changed. I got back to my phone after five days off of it … I realized there had been a little bit of a shift and I heard from multiple people that I trust around the league, players mostly, that there was some shopping going on — that they were interested in actually moving me.”

Later in that interview, Rodgers added, “The facts are right now that they want to move on — and now, so do I.”

During the early-December bye week of the Packers’ 8-9, playoff-less season in 2022, Gutekunst had said that he and the organization still wanted Rodgers to return and that the three-year, $150 million contract the team signed Rodgers to in March 2022 was indicative of a commitment that was intended to go beyond one season.

Asked Monday afternoon what has changed that the team is now moving on from Rodgers, Gutekunst replied, “Obviously, it was a disappointing season, right? And you come out of the season, you have a lot of conversations — not only with Aaron but with the rest of the team, coaches and everybody. And as you go through that process, you kind of get an idea where you’re going to move to as a team, how you’re going to go forward.

“I was really looking forward to the conversations with Aaron to see how he fit into that. Those never transpired. So there came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went through his representatives to try to talk to him (about) where were we going with our team. And that point, they informed us that he would like to be traded to the Jets.”

Asked why he and Rodgers never talked, Gutekunst replied, “I’m not putting it on anybody, but they just never did transpire. A lot of attempts and (we) went through that, but at the same time, again, we’re always looking out for what’s best for the Green Bay Packers. And as time went on, we kind of had to move (forward).”

Asked if he was disappointed that Rodgers wasn’t more accessible, Gutekunst said, “I mean, you’d love to have those conversations about where our team’s going and how he might fit into that. We were unable to have those. So, it is what it is.

“At the same time, Aaron’s been a great player for us. He means a lot to the organization. There’s a lot of gratitude there. But those conversations would’ve been nice.”

Gutekunst called it a “hypothetical” when asked if there was a chance Rodgers would be returning to the Packers for a 19th season and 16th season as the starting quarterback had the sides talked.

“There was a lot of stuff to talk through as far as where we were going as a football team and the decisions we were making with the cap situation that we’re in,” Gutekunst said. “But that’s kind of a hypothetical.”

Gutekunst also said it was a “more mutual” decision between the team and Rodgers’ representatives to go their separate ways after Rodgers and Gutekunst didn’t talk to one another.

Nevertheless, Gutekunst did not at any point say definitively that Love will be the starter or that there is no path for Rodgers to return.

Prefacing his statement by saying “there’s a lot of unknowns,” Gutekunst said of Love being the starter, “Certainly, that’s the way it’s trending, and we’re excited about that. Jordan, he’s put in a lot of work. He’s gotten a lot better. (We’ve had) a lot of really good conversations with him over this period of time. Certainly, we’re trending that way.”

As for Rodgers, the final question Gutekunst was asked Monday was if the team would have an open competition at quarterback if a trade with the Jets fell through and Rodgers wound up back with the team.

“We’re a long ways away from that,” Gutekunst replied. “We’ll figure those things out as they come. But right now, I think we’re just focused on facilitating a trade with the player and the Jets and what we want.

“I think that would be best for everybody. But we’ll see how that goes.”