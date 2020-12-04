Facing dad’s former team in first NFL start is ‘a little extra special’ for Packers rookie guard Jon Runyan

“I think the first time I really got thrown in there, I was really nervous going out there and playing,” Runyan admitted. “I’m starting to feel a lot more comfortable. So when my name was called this past Sunday against the Bears, I was prepared. I was ready, just went in there. I’m just really lucky where I have a lot of veterans around me to help me.”

Extra points

The Packers listed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle) as questionable on the official injury report after he did not practice on Friday, but LaFleur expressed confidence Smith would play. “I’m not overly concerned about it, but it’s something they’ve been battling through all season,” LaFleur said. “Some days are better than others. We held him out today and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday.” … The team also listed running back/returner Tyler Ervin (ribs) as questionable, but LaFleur is hopeful he will play. “I would say that he’s made a lot of progress. We’ll see how he’s feeling on Sunday, but I’m pretty optimistic,” LaFleur said. If Ervin can play, it would give the Packers an additional week to get newly signed Tavon Austin acclimated without forcing him into the lineup only a few days after his arrival. … The only other player left on the injury report is inside linebacker Krys Barnes (calf), who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list but is still dealing with his calf injury.