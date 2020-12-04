Facing dad’s former team in first NFL start is ‘a little extra special’ for Packers rookie guard Jon Runyan

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers has seen plenty of nervous young faces in the huddle over the years, rookies who were thrust into less-than-ideal circumstances with varying degrees of readiness.
Some, like left tackle David Bakhtiari in 2013, center Corey Linsley in 2014 and left guard Elgton Jenkins in 2019, have flourished. Others … not so much.
While Jon Runyan Jr. can’t be put in the Bakhtiari-Linsley-Jenkins class just yet, the rookie sixth-round pick from Michigan has acquitted himself well the past two weeks, when he’s been called off the bench against Indianapolis and Chicago after Linsley left each game with an injury that led to a reshuffling of the line.
Although Runyan, who played left guard in each game after Jenkins moved to center to replace Linsley, struggled at times against the Colts’ DeForest Buckner, he was better last week against the Bears and now is set to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles — his dad’s former team. Runyan was even in the Lincoln Financial Field stands as a 6-year-old when the Packers lost to the Eagles in the infamous Fourth-and-26 playoff game in 2004.
“Growing up, it’s a team that I always watched — ever since I was like 3 years old, and pretty much all the way up until last year,” said Runyan, whose father Jon Sr. played nine of his 14 NFL seasons with the Eagles. “Now, I’m over here and now I’ve got to handle my business.
“Everybody knows where my allegiance stands. It’s going to be awesome to go out there. It’s just like every other game, but it’s a little extra special that I’m playing against a team I grew up watching.”
Rodgers, meanwhile, has watched Runyan grow up quickly since training camp. The former Wolverines left tackle made his NFL debut in the season opener at Minnesota, when veteran Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending knee injury. All told, Runyan has played 156 snaps (21.1%), including 100 over the past two weeks.
“For linemen, they’re just a different disposition. So there’s not a lot of wavering in the mindset when they get out there,” Rodgers said at midweek. “It’s confidence in the huddle, and then it’s how they play.
“You need depth in this league. You see it every year. It’s hard to have all 16 games with your starting five, so I’m really proud of Jon, and I’m not surprised. Obviously, he’s got the pedigree. His dad played a long time and was a great player in the league. But Jon has a good mindset when he’s out there. It helps playing next to an All-Pro for sure in Dave.”
It certainly didn’t help to have a truncated training camp and no preseason games, but offensive line coach Adam Stenavich has been impressed with how steep Runyan’s learning curve has been. While far from a finished product, he’s sped up his development despite not having the summertime work Bakhtiari, Linsley and Jenkins had their rookie years.
“I think it’s a testament to him and just how he approaches the game, how he studies,” Stenavich said. “With a rookie, you never know No. 1, how they grasp the game of football, and then No. 2 their work ethic and what they’ve done in the past. For the most part, he’s been able to come in and just keep improving. That’s a huge deal.
“Every week, he seems more comfortable. His fundamentals keep improving, which is great. That’s only going to help him. You watch him over the course of the season, you can definitely tell he’s playing faster and reacting better to things. It’s been great having him come in there and be a reliable guy for us.”
Stenavich got a good feeling about Runyan during the team’s virtual offseason program, which didn’t include any on-field work because of the COVID-19 pandemic but allowed Runyan to show the coaches his football intellect during Zoom meetings and that he could handle moving from left tackle in college to guard in the pros — even if he would need to show more once training-camp practices began.
“That was kind of the biggest thing, (taking) baby steps with him, just getting him used to playing guard as opposed to tackle. And then, as he went along, you saw he could handle the mental side of it,” Stenavich said. “It was really hard and really weird, especially with this offseason, to kind of grasp where these guys were. And then once you got to work with them a little bit, you could kind of see, 'OK, this guy, he's got a good handle on things.'”
With Linsley having been ruled out Friday for the game because the knee injury he suffered against the Bears, the Packers are expected to start Jenkins at center and Runyan at left guard. Right guard Lucas Patrick (toe) was listed on the injury report all week but was removed on Friday and is expected to start.
For Runyan, integrating into the line has been more about the way his veteran linemates have helped him assimilate not only into the NFL but into the camaraderie of the room and the blocking scheme. That, in turn, has allowed him to succeed early on in his career, he said.
“It sounds cliché, but we’re just a really close group, really great group of guys. Everybody really cares about each other,” Runyan said. “(My success) has a lot to do with the leadership with the veterans on the offensive line, especially David and Corey and Billy (Turner) and Rick (Wagner). And also, Elgton is in there helping me,” Runyan said. “They’re a calming presence and making sure I know what I’m doing one every play. They help me feel comfortable out there. It’s really nice having them along my side and helping me keep pushing along. I think that’s been really instrumental in my development and me playing well.”
That’s what Runyan expects to do Sunday, too — play well, especially with an entire week of practice to prepare as opposed to being thrust into the lineup cold off the bench.
“I think the first time I really got thrown in there, I was really nervous going out there and playing,” Runyan admitted. “I’m starting to feel a lot more comfortable. So when my name was called this past Sunday against the Bears, I was prepared. I was ready, just went in there. I’m just really lucky where I have a lot of veterans around me to help me.”
Extra points
The Packers listed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle) as questionable on the official injury report after he did not practice on Friday, but LaFleur expressed confidence Smith would play. “I’m not overly concerned about it, but it’s something they’ve been battling through all season,” LaFleur said. “Some days are better than others. We held him out today and we’ll see where he’s at on Sunday.” … The team also listed running back/returner Tyler Ervin (ribs) as questionable, but LaFleur is hopeful he will play. “I would say that he’s made a lot of progress. We’ll see how he’s feeling on Sunday, but I’m pretty optimistic,” LaFleur said. If Ervin can play, it would give the Packers an additional week to get newly signed Tavon Austin acclimated without forcing him into the lineup only a few days after his arrival. … The only other player left on the injury report is inside linebacker Krys Barnes (calf), who was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list but is still dealing with his calf injury.
