When the 2023 NFL draft kicks off Thursday night in Kansas City, it will be the sixth year that Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will be responsible for making the final decisions on the direction of the franchise's future.
With the Packers having mixed results in the first five years under Gutekunst, here's a look at which players the team has taken in each round over the past 10 drafts.
First round
2022: Quay Walker, LB, Georgia; Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
2021: Eric Stokes, DB, Georgia
2020: Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
2019: Rashan Gary, LB, Michigan; Darnell Savage, S, Maryland
2018: Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
2016: Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
2015: Damarious Randall, S, Arizona State
2014: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, DB, Alabama
2013: Datone Jones, DE, UCLA
Second round
2022: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
2021: Josh Myers, OL, Ohio State
2020: AJ Dillon, RB, Boston College
2019: Elgton Jenkins, OL, Mississippi State
2018: Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
2017: Kevin King, CB, Washington; Josh Jones, S, North Carolina State
2016: Jason Spriggs, OL, Indiana
2015: Quinten Rollins, CB, Miami (Ohio)
2014: Davante Adams, WR, Fresno State
2013: Eddie Lacy, RB, Alabama
Third round
2022: Sean Rhyan, OL, UCLA
2021: Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson
2020: Josiah Deguara, TE, Cincinnati
2019: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M
2018: Oren Burks, LB, Vanderbilt
2017: Montravious Adams, DT, Auburn
2016: Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State
2015: Ty Montgomery, WR, Stanford
2014: Khyri Thornton, DT, Southern Miss.
2013: Richard Rodgers, TE, California
Fourth round
2022: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada; Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest
2021: Royce Newman, OL, Mississippi
2018: J'Mon Moore, WR, Missouri
2017: Vince Biegel, LB, Wisconsin; Jamaal Williams, RB, BYU
2016: Blake Martinez, LB, Stanford; Dean Lowry, DE, Northwestern
2015: Jake Ryan, LB, Michigan
2014: Carl Bradford, LB, Arizona State
2013: David Bakhtiari, OL, Colorado
Fifth round
2022: Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina
2021: Tedarrell Slaton, DL, Florida; Shemar Jean-Charles, DB, Appalachian State
2020: Kamal Martin, LB, Minnesota
2019: Kingsley Keke, DT, Texas A&M
2018: Cole Madison, OL, Washington State; JK Scott, P, Alabama; Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, South Florida
2017: DeAngelo Yancey, WR, Purdue; Aaron Jones, RB, Texas-El Paso
2016: Trevor Davis, WR, California
2015: Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA
2014: Corey Linsley, OL, Ohio State; Jared Abbrederis, WR, Wisconsin
2013: Micah Hyde, DB, Iowa
Sixth round
2021: Cole Van Lanen, OL, Wisconsin; Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College
2020: Jon Runyan Jr., OL, Michigan; Jake Hanson, OL, Oregon; Simon Stepaniak, OL, Indiana
2019: Ka'dar Hollman, CB, Toledo; Dexter Williams, RB, Notre Dame
2018: Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame
2017: Kofi Amichia, OL, South Florida
2016: Kyle Murphy, OL, Stanford
2015: Aaron Ripkowski, FB, Oklahoma; Christian Ringo, DE, Louisiana; Kennard Backman, TE, Alabama-Birmingham
2014: Demetri Goodson, DB, Baylor
2013: Nate Palmer, LB, Illinois State
Seventh round
2022: Tariq Carpenter, DB, Georgia Tech; Jonathan Ford, DT, Miami (Florida); Rasheed Walker, OL, Penn State; Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska
2021: Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
2020: Vernon Scott, S, TCU; Jonathan Garvin, DE, Miami (Florida)
2019: Ty Summers, LB, TCU
2018: James Looney, DE, California; Hunter Bradley, LS, Mississippi State; Kendall Donnerson, LB, Southeast Missouri State
2017: Devante Mays, RB, Utah State; Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU
2014: Jeff Janis, WR, Saginaw Valley State
2013: Charles Johnson, WR, Grand Valley State; Kevin Dorsey, WR, Maryland; Sam Barrington, LB, South Florida
Photos: Packers' 2022 season in pictures
Check out photo galleries from every game of the Green Bay Packers' 2022 season, starting with training camp and preseason play.
