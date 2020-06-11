Experienced as a player and a coach, Jerry Gray has big plans for Packers’ young secondary

Gray is especially excited about Alexander, who he sees as a rising star who bears some resemblance to Samari Rolle, a former all-pro and Pro Bowl cornerback he coached in Tennessee, and DeAngelo Hall, another former Pro Bowler whom he coached in Washington. Now, he’s eager to get his hands on him since their interactions have been only virtual thusfar.

“I see Jai, I know he’s working. We talk all the time,’ Gray said. “The biggest thing I talk to him about is, ‘Where do you want to go?’ I’m not going to try to put his business out there, but I know where I want him to be. We’ve talked to him about that and hopefully whenever we get together, he’s done the things that he needs to do and then I can help him.

“Because like I tell all the young guys, I got the knowledge to get you where you have to go. Now, it’s up to you to want to work to get there. Every guy who has basically taken that knowledge I’ve tried to give them, I’m not going to force it on you, but I’m going to try to give (it to) you and let you be the best corner in the league. If you want to be the Pro Bowl guy, I can help you get there. If you want to be an All-Pro, I can try to help you get there. But you’ve got to put your work in. I’ll give you the knowledge, but you got to put the work in.”