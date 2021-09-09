Expecting ‘growing pains,’ Packers set to start season with two rookie linemen for first time since 2006

That’s why, as soon as Newman shoved his way into the guard competition following the preseason opener against Houston, Rodgers ramped up his efforts to give training camp practices a greater game-day feel. And throughout the week of practice, and even in instructional walkthroughs, Rodgers has been trying to emphasize how different Sunday’s game will feel, even for one guy who played at Ohio State (Myers) and another who played in college football’s best conference, the SEC (Newman, at Ole Miss).

“The most important thing is to make all of the reps that we have in walkthroughs and practice game-like in nature. Obviously the tempo at certain times won’t be game-like, but the urgency and the decision-making and the rapid approach to their job is most important,” Rodgers said. “I need them to feel what it’s going to feel like on Sunday at 4:30 (Eastern time) when we’re in those situations.

“The swiftness of the adjustments, the strain of a play clock that’s down inside 5 (seconds). A lot of these situations that have come up throughout camp and this week, whether intentionally or unintentionally, are really good kind of dry runs for what it’s going to be on Sunday.”