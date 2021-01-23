Exclusive: Aaron Rodgers — in his own words — on his ‘journey of self-actualization,’ why he’s kinder now and why he’s not worried about how many more Super Bowl chances he has left

“I think first and foremost, it’s the perspective that has definitely been adjusted. There’s just a greater appreciation, I think, of my everyday life. I talk a lot about ‘an attitude of gratitude,’ and that’s something that really means a lot to me. It’s kind of rooted in the understanding that things aren’t happening to you, they’re just happening. And when you change that perspective just slightly, you take out the opportunity for the ‘victim mentality’ to set in, which is associated with the excuses, the woe-is-me, a lot of I-statements. I’ve really tried to eliminate that mindset from my life.

“So, when things happen, they just happen. They weren’t happening to me. They were just things that were happening, and what I can control is my own reactions and my own emotions. But just deal with those emotions — not letting them stew, or letting that resentment build up. Instead, it was just dealing with them in the moment and realizing it was just happenstance or circumstance. And I think it’s allowed me to really enjoy everything a little bit more and to have more of an acute awareness of all the responsibilities that I have.