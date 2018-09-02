GREEN BAY — Vince Biegel, a fourth-round pick (No. 108 overall) a year ago, said in a text message that he was “very surprised” Saturday when he got the call to turn in his iPad playbook. Biegel missed all of last offseason and training camp after undergoing May 2017 surgery on both of his feet following the post-draft minicamp but was healthy all spring and summer this year.
Biegel was having a quiet preseason before tying for the team lead in tackles in the finale at Kansas City Thursday night with six. He said before the game that he felt “very confident” in his status but that he wasn’t complacent.
“If you ask, ‘Vince, do you like where you’re at?’ Obviously, I’m happy where I’m at, but I’m always trying to get better. I’m not in this to be complacent,” Biegel said after Tuesday’s closed practice. “Am I happy with where I’m at? Yeah, I am, but I think I can get a lot better — there’s a lot of room for improvement. That’s what I’m excited about the rest of the season — I’m excited to continue to grow and progress this season.”
By cutting Biegel, Gutekunst released one of the two players the Packers drafted last year when then-GM Ted Thompson chose to trade back out of the first round with Biegel’s UW teammate and fellow outside linebacker T.J. Watt still on the board.
The Packers were on the clock at No. 29 with Watt still available when they swung a deal with the Cleveland Browns to move back four spots, to the first pick of the second round (No. 33 overall) and got the Browns’ fourth-round pick in exchange.
After the Browns took Miami (Fla.) tight end David Njoku at No. 29, Watt went to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 30. The Packers then took Washington cornerback Kevin King at No. 33 and Biegel with the additional fourth-round pick.
Watt finished his rookie season with seven sacks and an interception in 15 games for the Steelers last year. Watt didn’t play in any of the Steelers’ four preseason games this summer because of a hamstring injury but returned to practice on Monday after a monthlong absence.