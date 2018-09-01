GREEN BAY — While they may be the final cuts of training camp, the folks at 1265 Lombardi Avenue like to call it the “initial” 53-man roster. That’s because so much of it is subject to change.
But this much was abundantly clear after the Green Bay Packers released 32 players, placed three more on injured reserve and moved running back Aaron Jones to the reserve/suspended list to reduce the roster from 89 to 53: This is first-year general manager Brian Gutekunst’s team now. For as much respect as Gutekunst has for predecessor Ted Thompson, it looks like he had a difference of opinion on some of Thompson’s selections during his final three drafts.
Continuing a trend that goes back to his decision to ship 2015 first-round pick Damarious Randall to Cleveland in March for quarterback DeShone Kizer — and continued with his decision to make Kizer the No. 2 quarterback by trading Brett Hundley to Seattle last week — Gutekunst further put his stamp on the team’s roster Saturday when he released four of his predecessor’s recent picks: ex-University of Wisconsin outside linebacker Vince Biegel (a 2017 fourth-rounder); fullback Aaron Ripkowski (a 2015 sixth-rounder with 47 games of experience); wide receiver DeAngelo Yancey (a 2017 fifth-rounder who was on the practice squad last year); and offensive lineman Kofi Amichia (a 2017 sixth-round pick who was also on the practice squad last year).
Gutekunst also waived/injured three more of Thompson’s former picks, meaning if they aren’t claimed by another team, they’ll revert back to the Packers’ injured reserve list and the team will then reach an injury settlement with them: cornerback Quinten Rollins, a 2015 second-round pick who was on the roster bubble before suffering a hamstring injury in Thursday night’s preseason finale at Kansas City; running back Devante Mays, a 2017 seventh-rounder who made the team coming out of camp last year but missed most of camp with a hamstring injury that he aggravated against the Chiefs; and tackle Kyle Murphy, a 2016 sixth-round pick who suffered a right ankle injury at Oakland on Aug. 23 after he spent most of last year on IR with a left foot injury.
Meanwhile, Gutekunst kept cut two players from this year’s draft class: seventh-round picks James Looney, a defensive tackle from California, and Kendall Donnerson, an outside linebacker from Southeast Missouri State. Another draft pick, fifth-round offensive lineman Cole Madison, remains on the reserve/did not report list after not coming to training camp because of a personal matter.
Gutekunst kept all three of the wide receivers he drafted (fourth-rounder J’Mon Moore, fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown) in addition to UW-Whitewater product Jake Kumerow, who ended last season on the practice squad. Gutekunst also kept both specialists he drafted (fifth-round punter JK Scott and seventh-round long-snapper Hunter Bradley).
Also released Saturday were fullback Joe Kerridge; running backs LeShun Daniels, Joel Bouagnon and Bronson Hill; wide receivers Adonis Jennings and Kyle Lewis; tight ends Emanuel Byrd, Kevin Rader and Ryan Smith; offensive linemen Dillon Day, Adam Pankey and Austin Davis; defensive linemen Conor Sheehy, who is a former UW athlete, Tyler Lancaster and Joey Mbu; linebackers Chris Odom, Greer Martini, Ahmad Thomas, James Hearns, Naashon Huges and Marcus Porter; cornerbacks Demetri Goodson, Josh Hawkins and Donatello Brown; safety Marwin Evans; and long-snapper Zach Triner.
Gutekunst is set to address the media this afternoon at Lambeau Field. Many of those released Saturday are eligible for the 10-player practice squad, which can be established after they’ve passed through waivers.
“There’s going to be guys who you have to let go that you know are viable NFL players that may be able to help you sometime. And some of them may wind up coming back to you,” Gutekunst said last week. “They are difficult decisions, but that’s our job.”
The initial roster is made up of 26 offensive players —including a whopping eight wide receivers and four tight ends but only two running backs and no fullbacks — and 24 defensive players, with three specialists.
Four undrafted rookie free agents made the initial 53-man roster: quarterback Tim Boyle, safety Raven Greene, offensive lineman Alex Light and inside linebacker James Crawford, who might be the biggest surprise of the group, having signed on Aug. 8 and had not spent the offseason with the team.
The Packers also kept inside linebacker Antonio Morrison, acquired in a trade with Indianapolis last week, over undrafted rookie Greer Martini and former practice-squadder Ahmad Thomas.
But again, the roster is far from set. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the Packers were actively looking to trade wide receiver/returner Trevor Davis, and it’s hard to imagine they’d go into the Sept. 9 regular-season opener against Chicago with eight receivers on the roster.
It’s also highly unlikely they’d face the Bears with only Jamaal Williams and Ty Montgomery at running back, and with only four outside linebackers on the roster — starters Clay Matthews and Nick Perry, and reserves Reggie Gilbert and Kyler Fackrell — the Packers are likely in the market for help on the edge, too.
Waiver claims can be made through this afternoon, and the Packers are 14th in waiver priority after last season’s 7-9 finish. Gutekunst said last week he wouldn’t shy away from augmenting the roster through waiver claims.