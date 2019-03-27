GREEN BAY — Jordy Nelson is retiring from the NFL after spending a year with the Oakland Raiders and 10 years with the Green Bay Packers, former teammate James Jones reported on Wednesday.

Jones is an analyst with NFL Network.

Nelson caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns last season with Oakland.

Nelson told ESPN Wisconsin last month that he wished his tenure in Green Bay had ended differently.

“In a perfect world, I would have played a couple more years in Green Bay and then went home," he said. "But obviously there’s someone who made a different decision and we’re out here. I don’t think about it daily or anything. Do I wish it went a different way? Absolutely. I don’t think anyone would argue with that. No one would believe me if I said, ‘Nah, I’m glad I got released and had to move across the country for the last couple years of my career.’”

Nelson had one year remaining on a four-year, $39 million extension he signed in 2014 and was scheduled to make $10.25 million in salary and bonuses with the Packers in 2018. Instead, the Packers offered him what one league source said was a one-year, $2 million deal with zero guaranteed money — an offer some of Nelson’s ex-teammates termed “insulting” and “disrespectful” — and while Nelson considered the low-ball offer, he eventually signed a two-year, $14 million deal with Oakland.

In his last season with the Packers in 2017, Nelson had finished with 53 receptions for 482 yards and six touchdowns — numbers impacted by Rodgers’ broken right collarbone, which cost Rodgers almost 10 games. Nelson caught 23 passes for 268 yards and six TDs in six games with Rodgers; in the almost 10 games with backup Brett Hundley, Nelson caught 30 passes for 214 yards and no TDs.

Nelson, who turns turn 34 in May, had told ESPN Wisconsin he would play in 2019.

