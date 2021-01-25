Ex-Packers, Chiefs, Browns executive John Dorsey to take prominent role in Lions front office

He traded up from No. 27 to No. 10 to take MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the 2017 NFL draft, and selected players such as wide receiver Tyreek Hill, defensive lineman Chris Jones and running back Kareem Hunt.

In Cleveland, Dorsey took quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward with top-five picks in 2018.

Last week, the Chiefs beat the Browns, 22-17, in an AFC divisional playoff game.

Dorsey will serve as a sounding board for first-year Lions GM Brad Holmes, and his expertise scouting quarterbacks, in particular, could come in handy this spring.

The Lions are exploring trade options for Matthew Stafford, likely to deal their longtime starter when the 2021 league year opens in March.

They could take his replacement with the seventh pick in a draft that is heavy on top quarterback talent. Clemson's Trevor Lawrence is the presumptive No. 1 pick, and Ohio State's Justin Fields, BYU's Zach Wilson, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and perhaps Alabama's Mac Jones could go in the top 10.

Along with the Lions, the New York Jets at No. 2, Atlanta Falcons at No. 4 and possibly the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 6 could be in the quarterback market.