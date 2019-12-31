Ex-Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila under police watch before friends' arrest for guns at Christmas pageant, reports say
Ex-Packer Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila under police watch before friends' arrest for guns at Christmas pageant, reports say

Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila

The Green Bay Packers' Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila walks off the field after an overtime Packers loss to the New York Giants in the NFC championship game on Jan. 20, 2008.

Former Green Bay Packers defensive end Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila was reportedly under watch by police prior to an incident at his children’s Christmas pageant, according to reports from Yahoo Sports and the Green Bay Press Gazette.

Gbaja-Biamila, who spent his entire career with the Packers from 2000 to 2008, was not arrested, but two friends were held by police after a Dec. 17 Christmas pageant incident at a church in Green Bay. They reportedly had concealed weapons on them without permits.

Read more about it here in the story from Yahoo Sports.

